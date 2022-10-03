Read full article on original website
Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County
The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
Finance Department receives Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting
The Dare County Finance Department has been awarded the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting—the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting—by the Government Finance Officers Association for the 31st consecutive year. The Finance Department received the award in recognition of its...
ECU collaboration project, ‘Was Here,’ illustrates sea level change
East Carolina University’s Outer Banks Campus will host a disassembling event for a large art installation, “Was Here,” on Friday, October 7, from 5 p.m to 6 p.m. Open to the public, the deinstallation will take place on the grounds of the Coastal Studies Institute in Wanchese, N.C. and will include an artist discussion, question and answer period and a reception.
