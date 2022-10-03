Read full article on original website
ospreyobserver.com
Art Patrons Young And Old Should Visit Vosler Atelier In Brandon
Kerry Vosler is the founder of Vosler Atelier, home of Vosler Young Artists’ Studio, located in Brandon. The Vosler Atelier offers art classes for people ages 7-18, and it offers art classes for adults as well. Its purpose is to train young adults in the craft of drawing, offering...
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
fox13news.com
Group of teen girls transform home garage in Manatee County into an auto shop
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. - The garage of a Lakewood Ranch home has become an auto shop for a group of teenage girls. "All females working," explained Riley Trask. "It involves me and five other girls who are 17." She heads the business based out of her family's home. It's called...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Dozens of pets rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in Tampa ready to be fostered
Mercy Full Project, a Tampa animal rescue and non-profit, is going into the areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian to save animals that have been displaced.
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian
Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
ospreyobserver.com
Get The Dirt: Identifying Unwanted Wildlife In The Landscape
Most of us enjoy attracting wildlife to our landscapes. However, there are some wildlife species that we would prefer just go elsewhere. Nuisance wildlife can damage turfgrass, landscape beds and vegetable gardens. The first step in managing the issue is to identify the problem species. We can identify these species...
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
Bay News 9
'It's a massive, massive loss' family pastor says law enforcement career was fallen Polk deputy's dream
LAKELAND, Fla. — The lead pastor at Together Church said fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane made an impact on the community during his 21 years that will long be remembered. What You Need To Know. Polk County Deputy Blane Lane died Tuesday while serving a warrant in Polk...
Sarasota County Schools remain closed as repairs, assessments are underway
Schools remain closed Monday for students and teachers in hard hit Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian. Crews are working to assess the damage and get repairs done as quickly as possible.
VIDEO: North Port officials tour flooded areas
North Port's mayor and city manager toured hurricane-damaged areas of the city while on the governor's airboat Sunday.
Tampa woman is 'person of interest' in investigation into DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard migrants flights
In 2018, Huerta moved into a condo in Tampa, Florida, near MacDill Air Force Base.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County to resume garbage and yard waste pick-up
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume garbage and yard waste pick-up on Monday, Oct. 3. Recycling collection is suspended until further notice. These items should be placed away from storm debris to be easily recognizable. Two free public drop-off sites for vegetative storm debris will also open on...
WESH
Sheriff: Kissimmee neighborhood worst hit in county by Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Angel Irizarry just moved into the Good Samaritan Village neighborhood in June. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said it was the worst hit area in the county. He issued a mandatory evacuation notice, which was when Irizarry and his wife packed up and found shelter in their car.
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Police: Tarpon Springs High School student escapes attempted abduction; 2 men arrested
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Two men have been arrested after a high school girl in Tarpon Springs told police she was able to escape an attempted abduction on Wednesday morning. Jamichael Williams, 38, and Paul Warren, 65, were each charged with one felony count of false imprisonment, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said.
fox13news.com
Tampa police: Unidentified suspect randomly fired weapon into vehicle with homeless family sleeping inside
TAMPA, Fla. - A family of five – a father, pregnant mother, and three young children – were sleeping in their car in a Tampa parking lot, when shots were fired into their vehicle. Police said it appears to have been a random shooting. "Unfortunately we aren’t coming...
Palmetto man accused of stealing more than $100K in Hurricane Ian relief funds arrested in Tampa
PALMETTO, Fla. — A Palmetto man accused of stealing more than $100,000 meant to provide relief to those affected by Hurricane Ian was arrested Tuesday night in Tampa, according to the Palmetto Police Department. According to police, William Luff stole more than $100,000 from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The...
