Centre Daily
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Practice Fight Video Leaked
Video of the altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole has been made public by TMZ Sports. While the video doesn’t make it clear what the two said to each other, it does show Green slowly walking towards Poole and getting in his face before Poole pushes Green. That leads to Green punching Poole and taking him down. Other members of the Warriors came in to separate the two after the altercation.
Centre Daily
Thunder 3-Point Shooting Shows Glimpses of Improvement in Preseason
Oklahoma City seems to be finding paths to improvement, especially from 3-point range. On Thursday the Thunder shot 50% from beyond the arc against the Adelaide 36’ers. OKC shot a whopping 40 3-point shots on Thursday. In three preseason games, the Thunder have shot 107 shots from beyond the...
Centre Daily
Pelicans-Pistons Preseason Video Highlights
NEW YORK — Obi Toppin basically defended his dunk title. A rash of transition opportunities and the Pacers’ lazy defense allowed Toppin to convert four breakaway dunks in a span of about seven minutes of the second half, including his trademark under-the-legs jam that had the crowd — and his teammates — in awe.
Centre Daily
Joel Embiid in High Demand for National Teams
As the 2021-2022 NBA season was winding down, there were rumors about Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid potentially joining another team for International play. According to reports, Embiid was looking into obtaining French citizenship so he could play for France. Following the Sixers' 2022 playoff run, which ended prematurely in...
Centre Daily
PJ Tucker Highlights Tyrese Maxey’s Impact on Sixers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey didn’t have much popularity around the NBA going into his sophomore year. After having an undefined role in his rookie season two years back, it was unclear what the future held for the former first-round pick. By year two, Maxey quickly emerged as a...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Assesses Relationship With New Head Coach
It's always tough to make the transition from All-Star athlete to role player, but that is exactly what's facing Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook. He's a proud player -- which makes plenty of sense for a nine-time All-Star who will have made $335,645,148 in total career earnings by the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Centre Daily
Video: John Wall Recreates His Iconic Dougie Dance Again
View the original article to see embedded media. John Wall and the Dougie are an iconic pairing that NBA fans have never ever forgotten about. In 2010, Wall danced to the Dougie during his NBA debut in a preseason game. On October 6, 2022, he finally did it again. AllClippers...
Centre Daily
When Does NBA 2K23 Season 2 Start?
Having been almost a month since NBA 2K23's release, players are already starting to wonder; when does NBA 2K23 Season 2 start?. Debuting on Sept. 9, NBA 2K23 brought in many new features to the game, making it a groundbreaking addition to the franchise. MyTEAM mode made many new changes, such as the elimination of contracts, a new Triple Threat online co-op game mode, and the addition of leaderboards. NBA 2K23 also introduced new mechanics, like a new shot meter and rim hangs, for smoother and more satisfying gameplay.
Centre Daily
Obi Toppin shines, Cam Reddish struggles in Knicks’ preseason win over Pacers
Centre Daily
Lakers: Postulating A Nightmare Scenario For L.A.
Your Los Angeles Lakers realized that their 2021-22 role players weren't going to cut it this year. But will their replacements return them to home court advantage in the playoffs?. View the original article to see embedded media. Beyond Kendrick Nunn (who opted into the second season of his two-year,...
Centre Daily
Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors After Fight With Jordan Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. Still expected to receive discipline after forcefully striking Jordan Poole in an altercation at practice, Draymond Green reportedly apologized to his Golden State Warriors teammates for allowing things to escalate in that way. In a recent report, Jason Dumas of KRON4 news revealed that Green was apologetic after the incident, feeling as of he let the team down by resorting to physical violence.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jamal Cain Gets Praise From Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat won Thursday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. There were many notable performances in the 109-80 victory, but arguably the biggest was by rookie forward Jamal Cain. Cain had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. He led the Heat in steals and rebounds while logging the...
Centre Daily
Mavs Rookie ‘Gym Rat’ Jaden Hardy Excites in NBA Preseason Debut
With the Dallas Mavericks missing a handful of key players in their preseason opener on Wednesday night — including team leader Luka Doncic — it opened up the opportunity for versatile big man Christian Wood to have the spotlight. Wood did well, as he finished with 16 points...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: NBA’s New Bench Celebration Rule Enforced?
On Wednesday night, in the Lakers' 119-115 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas venue T-Mobile Arena, then-reserve center Thomas Bryant was assessed a technical for stepping onto the hardwood to hype up a Damian Jones dunk. A lot of fans may have been wondering why the 6'10" big man was penalized so harshly.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Skeptical Of Russell Westbrook’s Fit Under Darvin Ham
View the original article to see embedded media. https://www.basketballnetwork.net/latest-news/skip-bayless-makes-a-bold-prediction-about-the-los-angeles-lakers-and-darvin-ham On his show "Skip And Shannon: Undisputed," which he cohosts with former Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, irrepressible Fox Sports personality Skip Bayless, noted LeBron James critic, registered his skepticism that new L.A. head coach Darvin Ham will be able to break Russell Westbrook away from some of his most self-destructive habits.
Centre Daily
Mariners’ Robbie Ray ready for Game 2 start in his return to Toronto
TORONTO — The symmetry is too sweet to ignore. Robbie Ray is back in Toronto to pitch against the Blue Jays in the playoffs on Saturday, a year after turning his career around in a dominant season pitching for the Blue Jays. He does not anticipate a warm reception...
Centre Daily
Report: Saints Injured Players Return to Practice
John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reports that three players were back at New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday afternoon. Hendrix reports that DT Malcolm Roach was spotted at practice. Roach, in his third season with the Saints after being undrafted from Texas in 2020, was on injured reserve for the first four games.
Centre Daily
First MLB Playoff Game of Year Ends in Record Time
Baseball playoffs opened with a Guardians 2-1 victory over the Rays, a game that turned back the clock. Cleveland and Tampa Bay finished their game in just two hours and 17 minutes, which is the quickest postseason game since 1999. It is also the first time an MLB playoff game finished in under 2:20 since 2006.
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: ‘I Was Shocked!’; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
Centre Daily
Kliff Kingsbury Impressed with How Eagles Have Built Around Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA - Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury has a lot in common with his counterpart on Sunday, Eagles’ mentor Nick Sirianni. Both Kingsbury, 43, and Sirianni, 41, are part of the new breed of NFL offensive coaches and they both have burgeoning stars at the quarterback position who started out as high-school standouts in Texas before becoming collegiate stars under Lincoln Riley at the University of Oklahoma but only after transferring in (Kyler Murray from Texas A&M) and Jalen Hurts from Alabama).
