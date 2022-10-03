Big 12 kickoff times announced for Week 7 slate

AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 24: An end zone cone for the Big 12 with the Iowa State logo is in the north end zone of the Jack Trice Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Ames, Iowa. The Baylor Bears won 31-24 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Big 12 football fans can mark their calendars for another exciting week of action. While attention is on the games this coming Saturday for each respective team around the league, kickoff times have been announced for four games on Oct. 15.

Things get started early next week for the Big 12 with Baylor and West Virginia squaring off in a rare Thursday night game in the league. Followed by that, there will be two games parked in the noon eastern time slot, followed by an afternoon game between Oklahoma State and TCU. The Big 12 will have no night games next week. Kansas State and Texas Tech will take the weekend off for their bye weeks.

Week 7 kickoff times and TV channels

Baylor at West Virginia (10/13) — 7 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1

Kansas at Oklahoma — 12 p.m. ET on ABC OR ESPN2

Iowa State at Texas — 12 p.m. ET on ABC OR ESPN2

Oklahoma State at TCU — 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC OR ESPN

Big 12 shaping up for a unique season

The Big 12 has gotten off to a rather shocking start this year, as the league’s typical top dog, Oklahoma, has stumbled out of the gates to an 0-2 start in league play. A loss to Kansas State was followed up with a blowout loss against TCU on the road this past weekend. The Sooners are 3-2 overall and join Iowa State and West Virginia as two teams in the Big 12 without a league win. First-year head coach Brent Venables did not hide his feelings on the state of his team after the loss.

“Talent doesn’t win games. Teams win games,” Venables said Saturday after OU’s 0-2 start in Big 12 play. “We’re just not playing with great cohesion right now. Giving up big plays on defense and turning the ball over, or just not being efficient on offense, are recipes for disaster.”

At the top of the league, things are perhaps even more shocking. Kansas State is 2-0 in league play, but that is not the big story. Rather, it is in-state foe Kansas sharing that top spot with a 2-0 record as well. The Jayhawks have not yet lost a game this year in the second year of the Lance Leipold era and could become bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 with a win this weekend.

Kansas will host TCU this Saturday in Lawrence, Kan., in an 11 a.m. CT kick. The game will be the host site for ESPN’s College GameDay.