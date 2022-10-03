ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Best Soup Spots In Tampa Bay When You’re Sick

When you’re sick there’s nothing more comforting then eating a nice warm bowl of delicious soup. Some people say chicken noodle soup is the best but if you’re looking for different options look no further. Here’s a list of Tampa Bay restaurants that serve the best soups! And best of all, most of them have a delivery service so you don’t have to leave your home.
FOOD & DRINKS
thegabber.com

Ask Nano: What’s This Weed in My Florida Yard?

My yard keeps getting these weeds that look like small daisies but with missing petals. I yank them out, but my neighbor said they’re actually something called Spanish Needle and that they’re really good for bees. Why don’t they have all their petals? What kinds of plants should I grow to attract pollinators to my yard?
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian

While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
FLORIDA STATE
WAFB

La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
LOUISIANA STATE
wuwf.org

Voting-by-mail off to a rousing start in Florida

We’re still a little over a month out from the November 8 general election, but the number of mail-in ballots continue to flood in. As of Wednesday, over 13,000 vote-by-mail ballots have already been cast across Florida, out of nearly three million requested. The most ballots have been cast in three counties — Palm Beach, Bay, and Okaloosa.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden traveled to Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon, promising to use all of the power of the federal government to rebuild the Southwest region of Florida following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made landfall six days ago, resulting in at least 72 deaths and a swath of destruction. “I […] The post President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
FLORIDA STATE

