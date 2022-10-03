Read full article on original website
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | October 7-9
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (October 7-9), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. Cost: $10 for one day | $20 for the whole weekend. Info: Tampa's largest...
sarasotamagazine.com
What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?
News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
wild941.com
Best Soup Spots In Tampa Bay When You’re Sick
When you’re sick there’s nothing more comforting then eating a nice warm bowl of delicious soup. Some people say chicken noodle soup is the best but if you’re looking for different options look no further. Here’s a list of Tampa Bay restaurants that serve the best soups! And best of all, most of them have a delivery service so you don’t have to leave your home.
thegabber.com
Ask Nano: What’s This Weed in My Florida Yard?
My yard keeps getting these weeds that look like small daisies but with missing petals. I yank them out, but my neighbor said they’re actually something called Spanish Needle and that they’re really good for bees. Why don’t they have all their petals? What kinds of plants should I grow to attract pollinators to my yard?
NBC Miami
South Florida Skies to Light Up With Full Moon, Planets, Meteor Showers in October
Star gazing will give you more reasons to look up during the month of October. There will be several visible planets in the early evenings, a few meteor showers and a full moon, or "Hunter’s Moon." Weather permitting, here's a breakdown of the celestial events you can expect to...
villages-news.com
DeSantis got it right on Hurricane Ian
While watching the Weather Channel discuss how Hurricane Ian would hit Tampa Bay, they switched the feed to an ongoing press conference with Gov. Ron DeSantis. During the press conference, DeSantis made a bold statement which caught the Weather Channel off guard. He said Hurricane Ian may turn and track farther south like Charlie did in 2004.
blackchronicle.com
Will Hurricane Ian cut Florida’s Gulf Coast real estate boom short?
Hurricanes have all the time posed an inevitable risk to Florida. But the danger hasn’t deterred the droves of people that have flocked to the state because the begin of the pandemic. From Tampa to Naples, the state’s Gulf Coast has grow to be a nationwide real estate sizzling...
floridainsider.com
Here are the worst hurricanes in Florida’s history as the state recovers from Hurricane Ian
Worst hurricanes in FL history: Hurricane Andrew circa 1992 – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Joseph Sohm. Hurricane Ian gained momentum and transformed into a dangerous Category 4 storm on Wednesday as it ravaged Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing mass destruction to much of the state. As Floridians...
Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist to reschedule face off
Debate planners are working with the teams of Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist to organize the new debate date. It was initially scheduled for Oct. 12 in Fort Pierce.
Orbs On Camera In The Skies Over Florida: Ninth In Series
By: Phillip Davis Part nine of the series continues with the last two sets of Orbs photographed on April 27, 2020. Two identical unprocessed and unaltered photographs contain eight Orbs that I pulled from the original and processed for best clarity and as to the
theapopkavoice.com
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Campaign Dismantles AP Story On Pine Island Bridge
On Twitter, the Associated Press’ motto is “advancing the power of facts, globally.” That slogan assumes the AP has gathered the facts in advance. On Thursday, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign roasted the AP for failing to get the facts part right. On
La. officials vote to reduce speckled trout catch limits
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to deal with a decline in the speckled trout population, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries officials have voted to decrease the number a single fisherman may catch. On Thurs., Oct. 4, a Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted to set a new 15-fish limit...
wuwf.org
Voting-by-mail off to a rousing start in Florida
We’re still a little over a month out from the November 8 general election, but the number of mail-in ballots continue to flood in. As of Wednesday, over 13,000 vote-by-mail ballots have already been cast across Florida, out of nearly three million requested. The most ballots have been cast in three counties — Palm Beach, Bay, and Okaloosa.
President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’
Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden traveled to Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon, promising to use all of the power of the federal government to rebuild the Southwest region of Florida following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made landfall six days ago, resulting in at least 72 deaths and a swath of destruction. “I […] The post President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
blackchronicle.com
Florida to harden electric grid statewide in wake of Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Less than every week after Hurricane Ian knocked out energy to giant swaths of Florida, state regulators Tuesday accredited utilities’ long-term plans to strive to bolster the electric system. The state Public Service Commission accredited, with some adjustments, plans submitted by Florida Power & Light,...
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
fox13news.com
When was the last time Tampa Bay took a direct hit from a major hurricane? 1921
TAMPA, Fla. - A century ago, the 1921 hurricane made landfall in Tarpon Springs, packing 120-mile-per-hour winds, a storm surge of 11 feet, and claiming the lives of eight – including children. That was the last time the Tampa Bay area took a direct hit from a major hurricane.
Florida Gov. DeSantis: Bridge Repairs To Pine Island Completed Ahead Of Schedule
Today, Governor Ron DeSantis along with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) Secretary, Jared W. Perdue, announced the early completion of emergency road and bridge repairs for Pine Island. On Sunday, Governor DeSantis directed FDOT to work with Lee County to expedite work and complete repairs
