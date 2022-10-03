ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tom Heaphy
4d ago

oil companies make about 2 cents clear profit on a gallon of gas. A bit more for diesel. The state of California makes over a dollar a gallon.

just a guy
4d ago

It amazes me just how people claim to be educated over the rest of us and yet they still vote and believe this Governor is actually doing something for the normal people ( not coastal Elitists)...............

4d ago

Yes let’s gouge oil companies for more money so they can pass on the tax to the citizens with higher gas prices. Thank you Governor Newsom!!! Vote for common sense leadership in November.

NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law

New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
californiaglobe.com

Why California Bills Do Not Use And/Or

While legal language often includes the use of the term “and/or,” this term is not used in California statutes nor in the drafting of bills in this state. While lawyers may use and/or in contracts, court pleadings, and even some statutes in other states, the general view from the judiciary, as well as the Office of Legislative Counsel, is that the term and/or should never be used in drafting.
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
ifiberone.com

California plans to ban diesel commercial trucks with Washington likely in tow

Washington state moved to ban all gas-powered vehicles by 2035 this summer and now it appears that commercial diesel trucks are next. An article published by the Capital Press revealed that California's Air Resources Board will likely take a vote this month to ban diesel powered semi trucks by 2040. The probable vote will be preceded by a public hearing in Sacramento on Oct. 27.
californiaglobe.com

Eliminating Legalese in California Statutes

As part of the efforts to update and modernize California’s 29 Codes that contain over 155,000 statutes, the Office of Legislative Counsel is removing “legalese” from those statutory provisions. What do we mean by legalese?. According to the dictionary, legalese is “the formal and technical language of...
californiaglobe.com

Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
SFGate

California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
capitalandmain.com

Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On

A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
Times of San Diego

San Diego Gas Prices Fall Slightly as California Refineries Come Back Online

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since Aug. 6 Friday, dropping 3.1 cents to $6.395. The decrease was the second straight following a run of 32 increases in 33 days that pushed the average price to a record, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. Despite the back-to-back decreases, the average price is 7.3 cents more than one week ago, $1.12 higher than one month ago and $2.011 greater than one year ago.
