While legal language often includes the use of the term “and/or,” this term is not used in California statutes nor in the drafting of bills in this state. While lawyers may use and/or in contracts, court pleadings, and even some statutes in other states, the general view from the judiciary, as well as the Office of Legislative Counsel, is that the term and/or should never be used in drafting.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO