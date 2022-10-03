Read full article on original website
Related
big945.com
North Carolina supports Florida in Hurricane Ian response and recovery
North Carolina is supporting the State of Florida after Hurricane Ian. “Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”
Comments / 0