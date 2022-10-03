Alabama wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins is On3 national recruiter of the month for September

Holmon Wiggins landed two four-star commitments in September, and both are national top-70 prospects. (Kent Gidley/Alabama Athletics)

Each month, On3 will spotlight a college football assistant producing standout work on the recruiting trail. Our national recruiter of the month for September: Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.

Wiggins was the lead recruiter on both of the Crimson Tide’s September commitments – four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale of Longview (Texas) High and four-star EDGE Jordan Renaud of Tyler (Texas) Legacy.

Both are On3 Consensus national top-70 overall prospects.

Hale committed to Alabama on September 21; he is the On3 Consensus No. 10 wide receiver in the 2023 class. The Tide beat out Texas, Texas A&M and Georgia for Hale’s commitment.

Renaud committed to the Crimson Tide on September 19; he is the On3 Consensus No. 9 EDGE in the 2023 class. He picked the Tide over Oklahoma. Alabama defensive line coach Freddie Roach served as a secondary recruiter on Renaud.

Aided by these two pickups, the Tide’s 2023 class ranks No. 1 nationally in the On3 Consensus Rankings.

In addition to Hale and Renaud, Wiggins has been a lead or secondary recruiter on four other Alabama commitments in the 2023 class – four-star wide receiver Cole Adams of Owasso (Okla.) High, four-star wide receiver Malik Benson of Hutchinson (Kan.) CC and three-star offensive linemen Raymond Pulido of Apple Valley (Calif.) High and Ryqueze McElderry of Anniston (Ala.) High, who flipped from Georgia.

Wiggins, 42, is in his fourth season with the Tide. Before he was hired at Alabama, he spent three seasons as Virginia Tech’s receivers coach.

Honorable mentions: Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and Texas A&M defensive line coach Elijah Robinson.