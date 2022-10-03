Elite QB Colin Hurley receives red-carpet treatment during latest visit to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators are looking for their first conference win in more than a year. Standing in their way are the Missouri Tigers. The Gators are coming off of a short week, having played Eastern Washington on Sunday due to Hurricane Ian. The good news for Florida is that Billy Napier has experience playing and game planning on short weeks in the Sun Belt. Napier is 4-0 in his career in games with less than one week of prep.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO