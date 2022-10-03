ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio of former Alabama quarterbacks lead NFL in key passing statistic through Week 4

By Daniel Morrison
 4 days ago
Replay Photos / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

Alabama has always been able to put great players in the NFL. That includes several historically great quarterbacks, like Joe Namath and Ken Stabler. Now, head coach Nick Saban has developed quarterbacks that are looking to make their mark on the NFL. Through Week 4 of the NFL season, three of those quarterbacks are leading the league in a key passing category.

Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones, all of whom got their start at Alabama, are currently first, second, and third in passing yards per attempt. This stat was first reported by Joe Schad.

Jalen Hurts is averaging 9.1 yards per pass attempt. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa is sitting at 9 yards per attempt and Mac Jones is at 8.1 yards per attempt. It’s worth pointing out that this is among starting quarterbacks. A few backups, like Jordan Love, have a higher number of passing yards per attempt but have only thrown a handful of passes.

Miami and Philadelphia, who are quarterbacked by Tagovailoa and Hurts respectively, have both started the 2022 season well. The Dolphins are 3-1, while the Eagles are 4-0. Meanwhile, Jones, in his second year out of Alabama, has run into struggles with the Patriots, at just 1-3.

Tua Tagovailoa has been in the headlines recently, due to the head injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. This came after he suffered an apparent head injury, which was reported by the team as a back injury. His health remains in doubt moving forward. However, he now has a long history of injuries, dating back to his time at Alabama.

Mac Jones replaced Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama when he went down with a hip injury during his final season. Now, Jones is also hurt. He has a high ankle sprain and missed the team’s game against Green Bay. He is expected to miss multiple games.

