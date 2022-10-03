McFarland volleyball wins silver bracket at Edgewood; wins against East Troy and Clinton

At the Edgewood Invite, the McFarland volleyball team won the Silver Bracket with a record of 3-1 at Edgewood High School on Saturday, October 1.

The Spartans won against Waupun (25-18, 25-15), lost to DeForest (28-30, 18-25), won against Edgerton (25-14, 25-19) and defeated St. Mary’s Springs (25-14, 25-20).

Senior middle hitter Gwen Crull led the Spartans with 56 kills, eight blocks and six aces. Freshman outside hitter Kayla Landerud had 15 kills and five blocks.

Junior setter Ava Dean recorded 62 assists and served six aces. Senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulious had 46 digs.

McFarland is 25-4 overall, first in the Rock Valley Conference with a record of 7-0 and eighth overall in the D2 Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association rankings.

McFarland 3, East Troy 0

The Spartans rolled past East Troy with a sweep (25-7, 25-23, 25-13) at East Troy High School on Thursday, September 29.

“We’ve been challenging our girls to start matches quickly, and they did exactly that tonight,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “We started off better than we have the whole season, capitalizing on many opportunities.”

Senior outside hitter Gwen Crull recorded 10 kills and had six blocks. Senior setter Ava Dean served five aces and recorded 21 assists.

Senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios had 15 digs, while junior outside hitter Taylor Faust served three aces.

McFarland 3, Clinton 0

The McFarland volleyball team swept Clinton (25-12, 25-11, 25-18) at McFarland High School on Tuesday, September 27.

Freshman outside hitter Kayla Landerud recorded a 1.000 hitting percentage, going five-for-five in kills. Landerud led the Spartans with two blocks.

Senior middle hitter Gwen Crull led the Spartans with 10 kills. Junior setter Ava Dean had a team-high 25 assists and served nine aces. Junior defensive specialist Katelin Eggers served four aces, while senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios had 21 digs.