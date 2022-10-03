Man killed in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle crash claimed the life of a Glenwood City man on Friday, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department received a call about the crash on Highway K south of Reeve at 3:06 p.m., a news release said. The initial investigation shows that a motorcycle, driven by Raymond Teigen, 72, was traveling north on Highway K when he struck a deer, entered the ditch and struck a tree.

Teigen was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said, and the case remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department and the Barron County medical examiner.

Clear Lake Ambulance, Clear Lake Police Department, Clear Lake Fire Department and Barron County First Responders assisted the Sheriff’s Department at the scene.