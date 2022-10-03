'Boeing, Boeing' is set to arrive at Northern Star

Fasten your seat belts for a hilarious journey back to the swinging ‘60s in "Boeing, Boeing," to be performed Oct. 14-17 and 21-23 at Northern Star Theatre Company. This Tony Award-winning farce by Marc Camoletti is directed by Beth Halverson.

It's the 1960s, and swinging bachelor Bernard couldn’t be happier: a flat in Paris and three gorgeous stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. But Bernard’s perfect life gets bumpy when his friend Robert comes to stay and a new and speedier Boeing jet throws off all of his careful planning. Soon all three stewardesses are in town simultaneously, timid Robert is forgetting which lies to tell to whom, and catastrophe looms. This riotous farce recently enjoyed hit revivals in London and New York.

The talented cast includes John Lloyd as swinging bachelor Bernard, Rachel Larson as Berthe, Bernard’s housekeeper, and Amie Hakari as Robert, Bernard’s old pal visiting from Wisconsin. The three stewardess “fiancées” will be played by Michelle Balk, Lori Zahrbock, and Grace Schara.

Performance dates are Oct. 14-17 and 21-23. Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday- Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are available online at nstcricelake.org or by calling the box office at 715-736-4444.