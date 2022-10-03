ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

'Boeing, Boeing' is set to arrive at Northern Star

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 4 days ago

Fasten your seat belts for a hilarious journey back to the swinging ‘60s in "Boeing, Boeing," to be performed Oct. 14-17 and 21-23 at Northern Star Theatre Company. This Tony Award-winning farce by Marc Camoletti is directed by Beth Halverson.

It's the 1960s, and swinging bachelor Bernard couldn’t be happier: a flat in Paris and three gorgeous stewardesses all engaged to him without knowing about each other. But Bernard’s perfect life gets bumpy when his friend Robert comes to stay and a new and speedier Boeing jet throws off all of his careful planning. Soon all three stewardesses are in town simultaneously, timid Robert is forgetting which lies to tell to whom, and catastrophe looms. This riotous farce recently enjoyed hit revivals in London and New York.

The talented cast includes John Lloyd as swinging bachelor Bernard, Rachel Larson as Berthe, Bernard’s housekeeper, and Amie Hakari as Robert, Bernard’s old pal visiting from Wisconsin. The three stewardess “fiancées” will be played by Michelle Balk, Lori Zahrbock, and Grace Schara.

Performance dates are Oct. 14-17 and 21-23. Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday- Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are available online at nstcricelake.org or by calling the box office at 715-736-4444.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

MetFilm Sales Boards Worldwide Sales on ‘Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MetFilm Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights, excluding the U.K., to filmmaker Margy Kinmonth’s feature documentary “Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War.” Written, directed and produced by Kinmonth, executive produced by Maureen Murray and made by Foxtrot Films, the film is the true story of one of Britain’s greatest landscape artists. Eric Ravilious was the first war artist to die in WWII. Set against the wartime locations that inspired him, the film brings to life the undervalued British artist. Made in co-operation with Imperial War Museums, the documentary unfolds in Ravilious’ own words, through previously unseen private correspondence and rare archive film....
MOVIES
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
535
Followers
726
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy