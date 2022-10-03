Read full article on original website
U.S. shift on child labor may scramble EV sector
The Biden administration declared Tuesday that batteries from China may be tainted by child labor, a move that could upend the electric vehicle industry while giving fresh ammunition to critics of White House climate policies. The Department of Labor said it would add lithium-ion batteries to a list of goods...
Regan aide eyed to lead EPA environmental justice office
A top aide to EPA Administrator Michael Regan may receive a promotion to lead the agency’s newly created office to uphold civil rights laws and fight environmental injustice. Robin Morris Collin, currently Regan’s environmental justice senior adviser, is under consideration to be the assistant administrator nominee to helm EPA’s...
The climate law — and its billions — changed everything
The climate world is suddenly rolling in dough. Following decades of failed attempts to enact sweeping climate change legislation, Democrats eked out a bill this summer that funnels nearly $370 billion toward climate and renewable energy programs. The huge new cash flow and the fine print of the law behind it are overhauling how climate policy works.
This House Republican may hold the keys to climate policy
ROCK CANYON TRAILHEAD, Utah — This 6-mile trail near Provo is where Rep. John Curtis started his journey away from climate denial. The two-term congressman knows every mile of the dusty footpath, from its start at the top of the valley to the rocky peak of Squaw Mountain. It’s...
BLM employees unionize amid change, uncertainty
Hundreds of Bureau of Land Management staffers have voted to join the National Treasury Employees Union, partly in response to the Trump-era relocation of the bureau’s Washington headquarters and the movement of hundreds of D.C. jobs to the West. The decisions by about 200 non-supervisory headquarters employees in May,...
