Bergen County, NJ

Daily Voice

NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them

A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.

A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
VINELAND, NJ
County
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Old Tappan, NJ
NJ.com

Kearny homicide victim apparently bled to death from leg wound; accused killer ordered detained

The Kearny man who was killed last month apparently bled to death from a stab wound to the thigh, according to information from his accused killer’s criminal complaint. Matthew Kochell, 32, was ordered detained through prosecution Thursday in the death of 34-year-old Corey McFadden, who was found dead in a “grassy area adjacent to Veterans Memorial field” on Belgrove Drive on Sept. 20. Kochell is now charged with aggravated manslaughter after he was initially charged with second-degree desecrating/disturbing human remains.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Follow the money: Man who hauled off 7 ATMs filled with $100K is arrested, police say

A Jersey City man who stole ATMs from at least seven locations in a two-week span and got away with more than $100,000 in proceeds has been arrested, authorities said Friday. Laquan Wright, 30, was arrested Oct. 4 after an investigation by the Jersey City Police Department’s Major Case Unit and he was charged with multiple burglary offenses related to the ATM thefts that occurred between Sept. 21 and Oct. 4, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say

A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Police seize $81K hidden in car’s console after NJ Turnpike stop, cops say

A driver pulled over on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday for traffic violations was arrested after a police officer found more than $80,945 in cash hidden in the vehicle, authorities said. Jose A. Rosa-Vasquez, 32, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was charged with second-degree money laundering and jailed ahead of a...
CBS New York

Police release first details in deadly shooting of East Orange teen

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Authorities are revealing the first few details in the deadly shooting of a teen in East Orange. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-old victim was shot at around 3:15 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, just a few steps from three schools as classes were being let out. Sources told CBS2 the teen was shot four times in the head.   He was rushed to University Hospital, but died. Surveillance video shows a crowd of students standing around Monday afternoon before they take off running because of the gunshots. "I was saying I hope God nobody got shot. I really did," said Mike, a 15-year-old who was there. "I turned the corner and next thing you know, I see the kid lay down on the ground with blood, bleeding."   Traumatized by what he saw, Mike called police and walked to the precinct.   "I was sad myself. When I was going to the police station, I was crying actually. I was like, this is crazy," he said.   So far police have made no arrests. Authorities say they're still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.    
EAST ORANGE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing

A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Gunman accused of fatally shooting Brooklyn man outside Brownsville Houses

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a man in the chest outside the Brownsville Houses in April, authorities said Tuesday. Harvey French, 51, was nabbed Monday afternoon and charged with murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. French allegedly shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: 15-year-old from Bayonne arrested for knifepoint robbery outside 7-Eleven

A 15-year-old from Bayonne was arrested for a knifepoint robbery outside a local 7-Eleven last month, authorities said. A juvenile, 15, of Bayonne, was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of an imitation firearm, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

