NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them
A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
Man sentenced for killing woman, dismembering and burning her remains in N.J.
A Vineland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison in the 2018 brutal slaying of a woman whose remains were found dismembered and set ablaze at a South Jersey farm. Dennis Parrish, 57, will be ineligible for parole for more than 63 years on his murder conviction, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. Parrish was additionally sentenced to a consecutive ten-year prison term for desecration of human remains among other crimes. A jury in August convicted Parrish of six counts in the killing of Tonya Cook.
Man charged with murder remains jailed while prosecution appeals judge’s ruling that he be released
A man charged in a fatal shooting outside a Gloucester County bar last month will remain behind bars for now after a judge ordered his pre-trial release this week and prosecutors appealed the decision. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, is charged with murder in the Sept. 24 shooting of...
N.J. man, 64, charged with illegally growing dozens of marijuana plants, police say
A Bergen County man was arrested Thursday and charged with growing 62 marijuana plants in an illegal farm operation in Hackensack, authorities said. Anthony Dias, 64, of Hackensack, was charged with manufacturing, distributing, and dispensing illegal marijuana in an amount greater than 10 plants, a first-degree crime, according to Ray Guidetti, the city’s police director.
Now’s not the time for this corrupt N.J. police department to regain control of its internal affairs | Calavia-Robertson
The news that the Paterson police department, after a 17-month takeover by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, is regaining control of its internal affairs department, left me completely puzzled. When the Prosecutor’s Office made the announcement last week I couldn’t think of a more backwards move. Now’s not the...
Kearny homicide victim apparently bled to death from leg wound; accused killer ordered detained
The Kearny man who was killed last month apparently bled to death from a stab wound to the thigh, according to information from his accused killer’s criminal complaint. Matthew Kochell, 32, was ordered detained through prosecution Thursday in the death of 34-year-old Corey McFadden, who was found dead in a “grassy area adjacent to Veterans Memorial field” on Belgrove Drive on Sept. 20. Kochell is now charged with aggravated manslaughter after he was initially charged with second-degree desecrating/disturbing human remains.
Follow the money: Man who hauled off 7 ATMs filled with $100K is arrested, police say
A Jersey City man who stole ATMs from at least seven locations in a two-week span and got away with more than $100,000 in proceeds has been arrested, authorities said Friday. Laquan Wright, 30, was arrested Oct. 4 after an investigation by the Jersey City Police Department’s Major Case Unit and he was charged with multiple burglary offenses related to the ATM thefts that occurred between Sept. 21 and Oct. 4, city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say
A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
N.J. ShopRite faces second lawsuit after woman says she was hurt in shopping cart mishap
A ShopRite in Essex County is facing separate lawsuits from two women claiming they were seriously injured while pushing defective shopping carts. Doris Stanzione, 61, of Belleville, claims in court papers she was hurt at ShopRite of Belleville, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. “Stanzione was placing groceries...
hudsoncountyview.com
St. Benedict’s Prep official, a Jersey City resident, charged with attempted luring
The dean of seniors for St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, a Jersey City resident, has been charged with attempting to meet and have sex with an individual he believed was a teenager, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, is charged with one count...
Police seize $81K hidden in car’s console after NJ Turnpike stop, cops say
A driver pulled over on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday for traffic violations was arrested after a police officer found more than $80,945 in cash hidden in the vehicle, authorities said. Jose A. Rosa-Vasquez, 32, of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, was charged with second-degree money laundering and jailed ahead of a...
ShopRite shopper went flying over grocery cart after wheels locked, lawsuit says
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit against ShopRite of Belleville claiming she was seriously injured when the wheels on a shopping cart she was pushing locked, throwing her into the air and over the cart. Laura Cordasco, of Cedar Grove, says in court papers she was hurt on...
Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of a permanent stalking restraining order.
N.J. school district only promotes workers with Italian last names, employee says in suit
A 27-year employee of a school district in Passaic County has filed a lawsuit against his employers, alleging they passed him over for promotions several times over the past decade because he’s not Italian. Brian Taylor, a custodial and grounds worker, claims in court papers his performance evaluations at...
Police release first details in deadly shooting of East Orange teen
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Authorities are revealing the first few details in the deadly shooting of a teen in East Orange. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-old victim was shot at around 3:15 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, just a few steps from three schools as classes were being let out. Sources told CBS2 the teen was shot four times in the head. He was rushed to University Hospital, but died. Surveillance video shows a crowd of students standing around Monday afternoon before they take off running because of the gunshots. "I was saying I hope God nobody got shot. I really did," said Mike, a 15-year-old who was there. "I turned the corner and next thing you know, I see the kid lay down on the ground with blood, bleeding." Traumatized by what he saw, Mike called police and walked to the precinct. "I was sad myself. When I was going to the police station, I was crying actually. I was like, this is crazy," he said. So far police have made no arrests. Authorities say they're still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
Gunman accused of fatally shooting Brooklyn man outside Brownsville Houses
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a man in the chest outside the Brownsville Houses in April, authorities said Tuesday. Harvey French, 51, was nabbed Monday afternoon and charged with murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. French allegedly shot […]
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: 15-year-old from Bayonne arrested for knifepoint robbery outside 7-Eleven
A 15-year-old from Bayonne was arrested for a knifepoint robbery outside a local 7-Eleven last month, authorities said. A juvenile, 15, of Bayonne, was charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of an imitation firearm, according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
Police: Fishkill man arrested for firing shots into pizzeria
State police say they arrested a Fishkill man who fired shots into Antonella's Pizza on Sunday afternoon.
NJ.com
