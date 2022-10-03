ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

Police identify 24-year-man killed in motorcycle crash with tractor-trailer in South Windsor

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Police identified a Simsbury man killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer last Friday in South Windsor.

Nathan Eberly, 24, of Simsbury was driving home from work at FedEx on Kennedy Road in South Windsor when he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street on Friday morning around 3:30 a.m., police said.

Eberly was a graduate of Simsbury High School and attended Central Connecticut State University, according to his obituary .

He was an athlete and played baseball at Simsbury. He was also an Eagle Scout and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed camping, snowboarding, family trips and reunions, golfing, basketball, chess and rescuing animals, according to his obituary.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints on Lawton Road in Canton. His funeral proceedings will follow at 3:30 p.m., according to his obituary.

