Mopar Insiders had a look at Ram's fleet information for the coming model year and discovered an omission: No regular cab with the six-foot four-inch short box for 2023. The fifth-gen pickup has never offered that configuration, but Ram has maintained the fourth-gen Ram Classic as a stubby for the past four model years and up to now on the entry-level Tradesman and the Express trims. According to the paperwork, the regular cab with the eight-foot long box survives into next year. If this comes to pass for 2023, it will lift the price of a two-wheel drive Ram Classic Tradesman a "whopping" $300, from $32,130 after the $1,895 destination fee to $32,430. The Express MSRP jumps by a genuinely large amount, because the option above the regular-cab short-box is a Quad Cab short-box. The Express goes from starting at $33,630 to $40,990.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO