Autoblog
2024 Ford Mustang dons a racing suit for Australia's Supercars series
Ford announced six track-bound variants of the 2024 Mustang developed for a wide range of series, but that's not all the Blue Oval has up its sleeve. It unveiled a racing-ready model online that was designed to compete in Australia's popular Supercars series starting in 2023. Introduced at the Mount...
Autoblog
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning just became more expensive ... again
Ford has only been delivering the F-150 Lightning for a few months, but the truck has already seen a steep price increase. In August, the automaker boosted prices by significant amounts across the board, with some trims seeing as much as an $8,500 jump. Now, Ford’s increasing the Lightning’s cost again, and the base Pro model isn’t looking so affordable anymore.
Autoblog
Ford Explorer ST gets an official Performance Calibration kit, too
Days after it announced a Performance Calibration kit for the 2.3-liter-powered Bronco, Ford Performance released a similar upgrade for the Explorer ST. The tune adds about 30 horsepower to SUVs built between the 2020 and 2022 model years without voiding the warranty. Stock, the hot-rodded variant of the Explorer is...
Autoblog
Kia announces pricing for 2023 Telluride
We’re now three years into its time on sale, and the Kia Telluride remains one of the most popular SUVs. Kia’s adding two new rugged-lite trims for the 2023 model year and recently announced pricing for the family-hauler. Pricing for the line starts at $37,025, which includes a...
Autoblog
2022 Ford GT LM Edition revealed as the supercar's final special theme
This is the last special edition Ford is introducing for the Ford GT supercar. It's called the GT LM Edition, and it’s designed to honor the Ford GT’s 2016 Le Mans class victory. Ford plans on building 20 of these LM Editions, which will count toward the 1,350...
Autoblog
The percentage of electric-vehicle owners in the US who switch back to gas is shrinking
A smaller share of electric-vehicle owners in the US are going back to gas-powered cars when buying another car, according to data from S&P Global Mobility analyzed by Axios. Between the second quarter of 2021 and 2022, the percentage of households who owned and EV and bought another EV increased from 48% to 65.3%, US vehicle registration data shows. Tom Libby, associate director of industry analysis at S&P Global Mobility told Axios the increase has been consistent throughout 2022, and that it's "a very positive sign about the future of EVs."
Autoblog
2024 GMC Sierra HD unveiled with new design and more powerful turbodiesel V8
The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD made its debut in September 2022, so it was only a matter of time before the GMC Sierra HD received a similar round of updates. Unveiled online, the truck gains a new-look design and a more powerful turbodiesel V8, among other changes. GMC developed the...
Autoblog
Toyota says demand is high for its vehicles despite falling U.S. sales
Toyota Motor Corporation says demand from US customers for its vehicles remains high, despite ongoing supply shortages and logistics challenges that could last until 2023. The world's largest automaker by volume was among the major manufacturers to release third-quarter US sales data on Monday. The data showed an overall decline of 7.1% in the three months to September 2022, compared with the same period last year.
Autoblog
Ram 1500 Classic loses regular-cab short-box configuration
Mopar Insiders had a look at Ram's fleet information for the coming model year and discovered an omission: No regular cab with the six-foot four-inch short box for 2023. The fifth-gen pickup has never offered that configuration, but Ram has maintained the fourth-gen Ram Classic as a stubby for the past four model years and up to now on the entry-level Tradesman and the Express trims. According to the paperwork, the regular cab with the eight-foot long box survives into next year. If this comes to pass for 2023, it will lift the price of a two-wheel drive Ram Classic Tradesman a "whopping" $300, from $32,130 after the $1,895 destination fee to $32,430. The Express MSRP jumps by a genuinely large amount, because the option above the regular-cab short-box is a Quad Cab short-box. The Express goes from starting at $33,630 to $40,990.
Autoblog
Junkyard Gem: 2006 Chrysler Sebring Touring Convertible
Quick, what was the cheapest new convertible Americans could buy in 2006? If you guessed "Chrysler PT Cruiser" ($19,890 MSRP) you're right, but the Pontiac Solstice cost just 25 additional bucks. After that came the likes of the Miata, Mustang, New Beetle, and so forth, all priced below $25,000 in their most affordable ragtop versions that year. The Chrysler Sebring was the cheapest midsize convertible in 2006, with a price starting at just $26,115 (about $39,005 in 2022 dollars), edging out the Toyota Camry Solara SE by 825 bucks. Here's one of those roomy-yet-reasonably-priced Chrysler convertibles, now absolutely used up and residing in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
Autoblog
A harsh reminder that the seller is never your friend
I haven’t bought many cars in my lifetime — only one, to be exact — but I just tried to buy my second car, and it went about as well as it could go until things went in the absolute opposite direction. My experience here serves as a lesson to simply not trust anybody when you’re buying a car from a private owner. Some sellers can and will burn you if they get the chance. It doesn’t matter how nice or friendly they may seem — the seller is 100% not your friend, and I got mildly burned thinking that one might be.
Autoblog
Honda Prologue EV photos reveal design inside and out
The Honda Prologue is getting closer and closer to production, but today marks a big step in that process with Honda revealing the full exterior and interior design for us. Don't get too excited about powertrain and vital specs, though, as today is largely about design. Honda is showing off...
Autoblog
Driving the GMC Hummer EV and Mercedes-Benz EQS, EQE, EQS SUV | Autoblog Podcast #750
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. This week, they talk about driving Mercedes' fleet of EQ electric vehicles, including the EQE Sedan, the AMG EQS Sedan and the EQS SUV. They also talk about piloting the Acura NSX Type S. Next, they discuss the reveal of the 2024 Maserati GranTurismo, including the all-electric Folgore trim, as well as the Ferrari SP51 roadster. Finally, they talk about some of the best (including some unusual) car features for kids.
Autoblog
Mega-rare 1996 Toyota Mega Cruiser — that time Toyota made a Hummer
In the United States, the Land Cruiser has historically occupied the top spot in the Toyota off-roader hierarchy. In Japan, the company briefly bumped the Land Cruiser down a notch by offering a massive, Hummer H1-like model aptly named Mega Cruiser during the 1990s. Only a handful of units were built and none were officially sold in the United States, yet a rare left-hand-drive example is listed on Cars & Bids.
Autoblog
Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition reservations open tomorrow
The good news: If you decided you must have the 2023 Acura TLX Type S PMC Edition, Acura would like you to know the reservation system opens tomorrow at 1 p.m. Eastern time, 10 a.m. Pacific time. The not-exactly-good news: Acura doesn't yet want you to know the price. All the automaker would say about MSRP is that it's "expected to be in the low-to-mid $60K range." That doesn't strike us as an unreasonable premium in relation to the standard sedan's $55,000 starting price, when the PMC Edition is built like an NSX, comes in NSX colors and exclusive color combos, and is limited to 300 units. We have to admit, however, that the times we live in have warped all our reference points.
Autoblog
Toyota restarts bZ4X production after fixing safety issues
TOKYO — Toyota Motor Corp said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months, and even prompted buybacks. Japan's largest automaker, a laggard in the...
Autoblog
2022 Porsche 911 Targa makes a great school bus
When I heard that the 2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS was headed to my driveway, I fretted about a single thing: Can I transport two kids — one of whom still rides in a rear-facing car seat — in the thing?. I mulled it over in my...
Autoblog
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Review: A different kind of pickup
Pros: Fun and refined to drive; high-class interior; great tech; clever bed features. Cons: Cramped back seat; high price; slow and inefficient base engine. When we first drove and reviewed the Hyundai Santa Cruz, it was the best choice in a compact pickup truck segment of exactly one. Not only was it smaller than other trucks, but it had a car-like unibody structure. Effectively, it’s a crossover truck. That made it lighter, more agile and more efficient in terms of both fuel consumption and interior space. It also made it less robust for off-roading and towing (even if its ground clearance and 5,000-pound max are better than the average crossover), while its diminutive size includes a relatively rinky-dink 4.3-foot bed. There were definitely pros and cons with the approach, but it seemed like a generally agreeable formula.
Autoblog
Ford Maverick spotted on U-Haul lots in Florida
There was a period of time in 2020 when people heading on vacation couldn’t find cars to rent or found that what they considered already unreasonable rental prices had skyrocketed. Clever renters found their way to U-Haul, which offered vans and pickup trucks for a modest $20 per day. Now, the rental truck giant is offering the new Ford Maverick for $20/day at a time when everyday buyers can’t find any units for sale. Users on the Maverick Truck Club forum (the image above from user desousa90 is used with permission) made the discovery.
