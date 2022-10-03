Read full article on original website
Related
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Hunters Discuss Killing Michigan's One-in-a-Million 'Spirit Bear'
The future of the white bear is uncertain. Speculation it has already been killed by wolves has been dismissed as unlikely by a wildlife official.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer if a nice, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Pat Sajak of 'Wheel of Fortune' Has Been Photographed With Marjorie Taylor Greene
Although long-time Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak's tenure as a game show host is winding down, he recently made headlines for reasons outside of his job occupation. Pat was photographed with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, sparking a wave of outrage on Twitter. What are Pat's political views? And is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?
Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
The Largest Log Cabin in the World is in Michigan
It's been called “the largest log cabin in the world” but I wonder if it really is?. The place in question is Granot Loma, located on the shore of Lake Superior, sixteen miles northwest of Marquette. Now a National Historic Landmark, the story begins back in the 1800s....
News On 6
Michigan Cat Breaks World Record For Tallest Living Domestic Cat
A Michigan man's cat now holds the world record for world's tallest living domestic cat. The cat's name is Fenrir, and he measures in at 18.83 inches tall. Finrir's owner, William Powers, also owns another world record holding cat. The other's name is Altair, and he holds the record for...
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
At nearly 19 inches in length, a Savannah cat from Michigan was named the world's tallest living domestic cat by Guinness World Records.
This Michigan Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
If you've lived in Michigan for a while, chances are you've probably heard the legend of the abandoned town of Pere Cheney. This village has been brought up and discussed so often that it has reached the legendary status of one of the most haunted places in the United States.
Videos show fishermen erupting after would-be tournament champs were accused of cheating by stuffing their walleye with lead weights
Video showed the fish being cut open to reveal lead weights and even additional fish filets tucked inside, prompting angry shouts from the crowd.
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Young Deer Goes Over 50-Foot Waterfall, Just Swims Away Like Nothing Happened
This deer’s trip over a waterfall went WAY better than it did for that elk we saw tumble down a waterfall earlier this year. Incredible video footage of a deer toppling over a 50 foot waterfall and swimming away unfazed has gone viral, racking up over 3 million views over a relatively short timespan.
3,000-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest ever found in Great Lakes region
A dugout canoe used by indigenous people 3,000 years ago recently recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota is the oldest canoe ever found in the Great Lakes region, the Wisconsin Historical Society said Thursday.
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0