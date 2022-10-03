ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, IL

Forgot How Good Fall In Illinois Looks? Here are 20 Amazing Reminders

I did forget, did you? In Illinois, spring is envigorating, summer is sublime, winter is the worst, and fall, that's an epic love story told in these 20 photographs. The older I get, the more I realize that my soul was created for the peaceful, easy feeling of fall, just like the song says, I know the season between summer and winter won't let me down.
4 Rockford Area Haunted Houses That Are So Scary You’ll Pee Your Pants

If terror is what you crave every year when Halloween rolls around, then these five haunted houses in the Rockford area are more than ready to deliver what you need!. Honestly, I am not much of a "horror" fan. I don't watch scary movies. Ghost hunts or paranormal experiences totally freak me out, and embarrassingly, I usually spend most of my time in a haunted house with my head buried in the back of the person ahead of me. Why? I don't know. I guess just the thought of monsters, serial killers, or ghosts on the loose totally unnerves me.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October

Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
One Major Thing Is Missing From This Abandoned WI Apple Orchard

The regular visitors to this once-functioning apple orchard will be disappointed to not get their normal fall tasty treats. Fall is definitely my favorite season. I love hoodie weather because it's the perfect temperature for me. There are so many fun things to enjoy like football, Halloween, leaves changing colors, and so much more. At the top of my list is going to the apple orchards.
Rockford Gets It’s First Marijuana ‘Craft Grow’ Location on Forest View Road

Hey Rockford, we are first to receive a license (one of 340 for Illinois) for a cannabis "craft grow." MyStateline. O.K. so first question, what does "craft grow" mean?. Craft grown is a cannabis cultivation process that generally involves environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, craft grown cannabis is usually produced in small batches and certified organic. - Leafwell.
Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois

The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
Support Rockford Police Dept K-9’s With These Awesome Shirts!

Look at those pups! The work that these four-legged superstars put in for the city of Rockford, it's remarkable. I've been in meetings where the "human" Rockford Police K-9 Officers tell these heroic stories, simply amazing. Sometimes their reactions are VERY human, and in the long run protect all of us. CLICK HERE.
Free Food Offer From Fried Chicken Joints In Illinois Is Bogus

If it's too good to be true, it probably is. If I had a dollar for every article I've written with that message I'd have free lunch for days. Here we are though, again, because people are falling for another scam circulating social media. At some point a person needs to do a little fact-checking or cross-referencing before believing something they read, right?
Things To Do This Weekend October 7-9, 2022

Pumpkins, parties, scarecrows and the spooky season has arrived with the autumn air. Here are the things to do this weekend October 7-9, 2022. Don’t forget to join the shutterbug shenanigans in the #LetsSnapLakeCounty Photo Contest. There are five categories to compete in and winners receive a $100 VISA gift card. The Photo Contest goes through October 31.
The 5 Best Spots for Apple Cider Donuts in Illinois

Fall seems to be the season most of us think we'll start exercising to lose the summer excess but hold on, not so fast. You have to get a sack of donuts first. I am a life-long apple cider donut lover. I'm being 100% honest when I say I have never had a bad cider donut. Never. I've had some that were better than others, but they were all delicious, and are welcome in my belly at any time.
