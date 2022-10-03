Read full article on original website
Related
Forgot How Good Fall In Illinois Looks? Here are 20 Amazing Reminders
I did forget, did you? In Illinois, spring is envigorating, summer is sublime, winter is the worst, and fall, that's an epic love story told in these 20 photographs. The older I get, the more I realize that my soul was created for the peaceful, easy feeling of fall, just like the song says, I know the season between summer and winter won't let me down.
4 Rockford Area Haunted Houses That Are So Scary You’ll Pee Your Pants
If terror is what you crave every year when Halloween rolls around, then these five haunted houses in the Rockford area are more than ready to deliver what you need!. Honestly, I am not much of a "horror" fan. I don't watch scary movies. Ghost hunts or paranormal experiences totally freak me out, and embarrassingly, I usually spend most of my time in a haunted house with my head buried in the back of the person ahead of me. Why? I don't know. I guess just the thought of monsters, serial killers, or ghosts on the loose totally unnerves me.
Lions, Tigers, and Beers At Popular Illinois Zoo’s Spookiest After-Hours Party
Quit monkeying around, it's time to get lit at Lincoln Park Zoo at their adults-only Halloween party on October 27th!. Ever wanted to get drunk at a zoo surrounded by exotic animals? It might not seem like it's the greatest idea to mix booze and wild animals, but it's happening at Lincoln Park Zoo at the end of the month!
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catch A Glimpse Of The ‘Stranger Things’ Cast In Illinois This Weekend
Ahhhh! The cast of 'Stranger Things' is coming to the Chicago area this weekend and fans could not be more ecstatic!. I am one of the millions of fans who binged watched 'Stranger Things 4' right when it was released on Netflix. If you haven't even seen Season 1 yet, you have to start the series.. like asap.
Which Halloween candy is the most popular in Illinois?
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While the kids focus on finding the perfect costume - adults will be thinking about the candy.You want to be the house handing out the best treats. So, what will most kids get in their bags when they go trick or treating? Well, it depends on where you live. According to candystore.com, Sour Patch Kids are the most popular treat in Illinois. Indiana likes to give out Starbursts and the top candy in Wisconsin is a Butterfinger.Halloween is big business. Americans will spend an estimated $3 billion on candy.Nationwide, Reese's peanut butter cups are the most popular Halloween candy followed by Skittles and M&M's.
This Rockton Illinois Jeep Driver is Carrying…What in The Halloween!
October can bring out a dark, creepy, festive mood in people...even when you are dropping kids off at the school bus! But, this one leans to the ULTRA creepy side...What in the world is this Jeep carrying?. Occasionally I get photos sent to me with the caption, "maybe for your...
Illinois Drive-In Movie Theaters Bringing The Horror In October
Horror movie fans in Illinois are excited for the October schedule at drive-in theaters. Rockford, Illinois Is A Great Location For Drive-In Movie Theaters. If you live in Rockford and love going to outdoor movie theaters, then you're in luck. There are a few choices in Illinois and Wisconsin within a short driving distance from the Forest City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Major Thing Is Missing From This Abandoned WI Apple Orchard
The regular visitors to this once-functioning apple orchard will be disappointed to not get their normal fall tasty treats. Fall is definitely my favorite season. I love hoodie weather because it's the perfect temperature for me. There are so many fun things to enjoy like football, Halloween, leaves changing colors, and so much more. At the top of my list is going to the apple orchards.
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
Illinois’ Amazing ‘Stranger Things’ House Shuts Down Due to One Jerk Neighbor
If you love driving around to see elaborately decorated outdoor Halloween displays, I have some bad news for you; The 'Stranger Things' house in Plainfield, Illinois that recently went viral has been forced to shut down...permanently. One Illinois Jerk Ruined All the Halloween Fun. If you've been on social media...
Rockford Gets It’s First Marijuana ‘Craft Grow’ Location on Forest View Road
Hey Rockford, we are first to receive a license (one of 340 for Illinois) for a cannabis "craft grow." MyStateline. O.K. so first question, what does "craft grow" mean?. Craft grown is a cannabis cultivation process that generally involves environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, craft grown cannabis is usually produced in small batches and certified organic. - Leafwell.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois
The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
Support Rockford Police Dept K-9’s With These Awesome Shirts!
Look at those pups! The work that these four-legged superstars put in for the city of Rockford, it's remarkable. I've been in meetings where the "human" Rockford Police K-9 Officers tell these heroic stories, simply amazing. Sometimes their reactions are VERY human, and in the long run protect all of us. CLICK HERE.
Free Food Offer From Fried Chicken Joints In Illinois Is Bogus
If it's too good to be true, it probably is. If I had a dollar for every article I've written with that message I'd have free lunch for days. Here we are though, again, because people are falling for another scam circulating social media. At some point a person needs to do a little fact-checking or cross-referencing before believing something they read, right?
Here are The Best Times To Catch Peak Fall Colors Throughout Illinois
Illinois was divided into 3 regions to show just how the beauty of the fall season will spread its way across the state. See when the peak of your favorite season arrives in your area. Illinois Fall Color Report. Where's your favorite place to spend a sun-filled fall Saturday afternoon?...
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend October 7-9, 2022
Pumpkins, parties, scarecrows and the spooky season has arrived with the autumn air. Here are the things to do this weekend October 7-9, 2022. Don’t forget to join the shutterbug shenanigans in the #LetsSnapLakeCounty Photo Contest. There are five categories to compete in and winners receive a $100 VISA gift card. The Photo Contest goes through October 31.
The 5 Best Spots for Apple Cider Donuts in Illinois
Fall seems to be the season most of us think we'll start exercising to lose the summer excess but hold on, not so fast. You have to get a sack of donuts first. I am a life-long apple cider donut lover. I'm being 100% honest when I say I have never had a bad cider donut. Never. I've had some that were better than others, but they were all delicious, and are welcome in my belly at any time.
Illinois Town Specializes In Spaghetti Pizza. Is It Any Good?
First some apologies to a few co-workers. Apparently this has been covered twice already by people I work with in the past few years. Back in 2017, my friend Shannon Zimmerman down at Q98.5 wrote about it. And then in 2018, Sweet Lenny from 97ZOK did a video on the peculiar pie.
1440 WROK
Rockford, IL
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1