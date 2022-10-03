ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Kearney Hub

Fourth-quarter surge lifts Nebraska to 14-13 win over Rutgers

Ep. 58 The Showdown: Will the Huskers win the division?. Mickey Joseph knows what winning football teams do in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska dominated the fourth quarter in a win over Indiana, Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to bring that same effort to future fourth quarters.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Rutgers

LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Jimmy Watkins is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Rutgers game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. Hard to judge, considering never consistently committed to its run game on Saturday. Falling behind...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Pregame reads ahead of Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Nebraska kicks off at Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The Huskers are coming off their first Big Ten win of the season, a 35-21 victory against Indiana. Here are a few pregame reads to get you up to speed for the matchup. The Nebraska coaching search. First things first,...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Matt Davison calling his last Nebraska football game

Matt Davison, who is leaving Nebraska’s athletic department at the end of the month to launch a new NIL collective, announced before Friday night’s game between Nebraska and Rutgers that he was calling his last NU contest on Husker Sports Radio. Davison had been an analyst on the...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Rutgers

Nebraska football is looking for its second Big Ten win of the season. The Huskers will take on Rutgers on Friday at 6 p.m. The game, played in Piscataway, New Jersey, will be televised on FS1. Nebraska (2-3, 1-1) is coming off of a 35-21 win over Indiana, while Rutgers...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

DMV offices to close in some Nebraska counties due to staff shortages

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles will be closing offices in several counties on certain days in October because there aren't enough employees to staff them. The department announced this week that offices in a dozen counties will be closed to the public at least one day in October. All but one of the county DMV offices will be closed only one or two days out of the month. The exception is Madison County's office, which will be closed every Tuesday and Wednesday in October.
NEBRASKA STATE

