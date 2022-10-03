ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Turkey#European Union#Index Fund#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Hvs#Hidden Value#Valuewalk#Ambrus Group#Llc#Tx
ValueWalk

Top 7 Small-Cap Value Stocks Warren Buffett Would Approve Of

Warren Buffett is the most successful value investor on Wall Street and the world, standing tall for multiple reasons. He doesn’t follow the crowd, he doesn’t copy others’ investment strategies, and he’s not afraid of high market volatility or even a stock market crash. He has...
STOCKS
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
POTUS
Markets Insider

Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says

Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Where Are The Stock Market Leaders?

After a brief rally this summer, stocks are slipping again. At the time of writing—the S&P 500 has dropped 15% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen 17% over the past six weeks. D.E Shaw Hikes Fees To 40% Amid Dismissal Lawsuit. Hedge fund giant D.E. Shaw is on a...
STOCKS
ValueWalk

Heavy Call Flow In Nikola, Li Auto And 8 Other Stocks

Here Are the top 10 stocks on Fintel’s Option Flow Leaderboard. While many investors brush off options, others like to “follow the flow.” In other words, they want to know what the big funds and institutions are doing. We can follow in their footsteps when looking for unusual options activity.
STOCKS
Newsweek

OPEC+ Oil Production Slash Exposes Limits of Biden's Pressure on MBS, Putin

The decision made by Russia, Saudi Arabia and other nations that make up the world's oil cartel and its partners to significantly slash production will likely produce effects felt across the globe the globe — including in the U.S., where President Joe Biden has appealed to Riyadh and other oil-rich Arab states for greater output while at the same time maintaining economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy