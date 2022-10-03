Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
The US says a cap on Russian oil prices would save billions of dollars for importers like Turkey and Thailand, report says
A price cap on Russian oil could save 50 emerging markets billions of dollars a year, the US estimates. EM countries are getting hammered on oil import prices right now, a US Treasury official told the FT. The US is seeking other countries' support for the planned G7 price cap,...
Russian oil exports fall to their lowest level in a year as Moscow leans more on Asian buyers ahead of price cap plans
Russian seaborne oil exports fell to their lowest in a year in September, according to S&P Global. Moscow has been leaning more on Asian customers ahead of Western price cap plans. If implemented, the cap is estimated to leave Russia with an extra 2.5 million barrels a day of oil...
Stocks fall, yields jump as Fed holds firm on hikes
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials showed little sign of backing away from interest rate hikes ahead of Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.
ValueWalk
Top 7 Small-Cap Value Stocks Warren Buffett Would Approve Of
Warren Buffett is the most successful value investor on Wall Street and the world, standing tall for multiple reasons. He doesn’t follow the crowd, he doesn’t copy others’ investment strategies, and he’s not afraid of high market volatility or even a stock market crash. He has...
Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for US buyers, following a similar move a month ago. Meanwhile, state-run Saudi Aramco lowered prices in Europe and left them largely unchanged for the Asian market. The price moves come after OPEC+ slashed production quotas, which the White House said aligns the oil...
msn.com
Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
Russia's war on Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion across the world - and winter energy shortages in Europe could push that figure higher, OECD says
Russia's invasion of Ukraine will cost $2.8 trillion in lower economic output by the end of 2023, the OECD says. The Paris-based group added that that amount could climb depending on how Europe's energy crisis unfolds. "We are paying a very hefty price for the war," OECD's chief economist said,...
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
A Russian oil price cap would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, analyst says; 'the rules of the game are changing'
Efforts to cap Russian oil prices would fundamentally shift the balance of power between OPEC and the West, according to an oil analyst. A scheme that tilts pricing power to the US and Europe "shifts the unspoken red lines," tweeted Karim Fawaz, director for energy advisory at S&P Global. "The...
Russia and Saudi Arabia agree to massive cuts to oil output. Here's why it matters
The 2 million bpd cut in oil production was backed by Saudi Arabia and could benefit Russia. The OPEC+ meeting took place as much of the world is battling soaring energy costs and rising inflation.
Europe’s deglobalization and surging nationalism have echoes of the 1930s. Now it's heading into a major energy crisis.
Countries are turning away from globalization, as populism has a moment in the sun.
ValueWalk
Where Are The Stock Market Leaders?
After a brief rally this summer, stocks are slipping again. At the time of writing—the S&P 500 has dropped 15% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen 17% over the past six weeks. D.E Shaw Hikes Fees To 40% Amid Dismissal Lawsuit. Hedge fund giant D.E. Shaw is on a...
IMF should issue new reserves to help countries tackle overlapping crises - groups
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund should issue $650 billion in new emergency reserves to help its member countries grapple with overlapping health, food, energy and inflation crises, 140 civil society groups said in a letter to the IMF's board on Thursday.
The dollar's towering strength drives Korea to double-down in defense of its struggling currency
South Korea's government will take steps to boost the supply of US dollars in local currency markets, as the won's dismal performance this year drives uncertainty about the country's economy. "The government will strengthen the safety valve by taking steps to improve the dollar supply-demand situation on the foreign exchange...
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
ValueWalk
Heavy Call Flow In Nikola, Li Auto And 8 Other Stocks
Here Are the top 10 stocks on Fintel’s Option Flow Leaderboard. While many investors brush off options, others like to “follow the flow.” In other words, they want to know what the big funds and institutions are doing. We can follow in their footsteps when looking for unusual options activity.
OPEC+ Oil Production Slash Exposes Limits of Biden's Pressure on MBS, Putin
The decision made by Russia, Saudi Arabia and other nations that make up the world's oil cartel and its partners to significantly slash production will likely produce effects felt across the globe the globe — including in the U.S., where President Joe Biden has appealed to Riyadh and other oil-rich Arab states for greater output while at the same time maintaining economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.
OPEC's power is at an all-time high and 'the old oil order is back,' says Goldman Sachs commodities chief
OPEC is "the only game in town" as it still has spare production capacity, said Goldman Sachs commodities chief Jeff Currie.
CNBC
Germany's relief plan could trigger a UK-style bond meltdown in euro nations
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week announced a package worth 200 billion euros ($198 billion) designed to help with soaring energy prices. The "defensive shield" includes a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for fuel. The package "may soften the coming recession but also poses risks, in...
