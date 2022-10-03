Read full article on original website
Top 7 Small-Cap Value Stocks Warren Buffett Would Approve Of
Warren Buffett is the most successful value investor on Wall Street and the world, standing tall for multiple reasons. He doesn’t follow the crowd, he doesn’t copy others’ investment strategies, and he’s not afraid of high market volatility or even a stock market crash. He has...
Where Are The Stock Market Leaders?
After a brief rally this summer, stocks are slipping again. At the time of writing—the S&P 500 has dropped 15% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen 17% over the past six weeks. D.E Shaw Hikes Fees To 40% Amid Dismissal Lawsuit. Hedge fund giant D.E. Shaw is on a...
Rite Aid Sings A Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want To Hear
Rite Aid stock is down over 30% for the week ending September 30 after a disastrous earnings report. The company continues to cut costs but that can only take it so far. The company presents too much risk in this risk-off market. Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) needed to deliver some magic...
Too Soon: 3 Reasons To Wait On DocuSign Stock
Since climbing above $300 a year ago, DocuSign’s share price is back at pre-COVID levels. As of the end of last quarter, debt comprised 64% of DocuSign’s capital structure. It’s also taking longer for DocuSign to attract new customers, amplifying the company’s broader macro challenges. DocuSign...
Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Lucid Motors stock remains significantly below its 52-week highs as analysts factor in macroeconomic concerns. Consumer demand for electric vehicles is rising, but so are interest rates which will increase the cost of capital. Which comes first, electric vehicle demand or a public charging infrastructure?. Investing in LCID stock will...
These Are The Five Best And Worst Performing Large-Cap Stocks In Q3 2022
After a brutal first half of the year, investors were expecting relief in the third quarter, especially after some recovery in July. However, by the end of the quarter, it was clear that the third quarter was no different than the first two quarters. Almost all sectors were in the...
Gold Returns Above $1,700. For How Long?
Gold is back above $1,700. Is this a false rebound or a sign that the worst is behind us?. Gold has returned above $1,700! The chart below shows the recent rebound in gold prices. Does it mean that the worst is behind us and now the yellow metal can only go up?
Blue Apron Could Be Ripe For A Gamma Squeeze After Falling -48% On Weak Q3 Guidance And Capital Raising
Discusses potential gamma squeeze, guidance update and market commentary. Quant analysis indicators on the Fintel platform are pointing to a potential gamma squeeze from ingredient and recipe meal kit company Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) as the stock jumped 9 ranks this week to the top spot on the Gamma Squeeze Leaderboard.
Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Addentax price swings continue. There are details of the IPO that mean investors should exercise caution. There are better ways to gain exposure to China’s garment industry. If you’ve been perusing Marketbeat.com’s proprietary penny stock screening tool you’ve likely seen the name Addentax (NASDAQ:ATXG) or the ticker ATXG on the list.
These Indicators Show Bitcoin Is Oversold, And Most Are Bullish
Bitcoin continues to look oversold, just as it has for quite some time. However, holding behavior and network fundamentals look much stronger than its price suggests, so many investors remain bullish despite its inability to break firmly out of its recent range. Table of Contents show. Bitcoin Remains Range-Bound. In...
Is Ford’s Revenue Enough To Juice Its Stock Price?
Ford reports growing EV sales as evidence that its strategy is working. Overall revenue is still below pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that “getting back to normal” won’t happen overnight. Ford stock looks more like a short sell opportunity than a long-term investment. The market has an upward bias,...
Heavy Call Flow In Nikola, Li Auto And 8 Other Stocks
Here Are the top 10 stocks on Fintel’s Option Flow Leaderboard. While many investors brush off options, others like to “follow the flow.” In other words, they want to know what the big funds and institutions are doing. We can follow in their footsteps when looking for unusual options activity.
Gold Continues to Rise, Fueled By Bullish Sentiment
Investors believing that the Fed will follow the BoE’s example continue to support the short-term gold rally. Their optimism, however, may end soon. With gold, silver, mining stocks, and the S&P 500 continuing their short squeezes on Oct. 4, the Fed pivot narrative still dominates investors’ decision-making. Moreover,...
2 Ways To Profit From “America’s Great Divide”
There’s a strange new trend sweeping across America…. Thanks to prices rising at their fastest pace in decades, folks are trying anything to save a few bucks. Some of my friends switched energy providers to get better deals. Others drive to the next town over to get cheaper gas. It’s gotten so bad even the “six-figure club” have turned into penny pinchers…
Alternatives To Annuities
You may be attracted to the idea of receiving a lifelong income after retirement. Unfortunately, pensions are disappearing. Only 31 percent of Americans currently retire with defined benefit pension plans. While 84% of people receive Social Security Old Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) benefits, it was never intended to be their sole source of income after retirement.
Don’t Give Up On These Q3 Losers: Adobe, AT&T And Alcoa
Adobe Inc. gapped down in September, paving the way for a 25% third quarter decline. AT&T Inc. finished 27% down in Q3. Alcoa Corp. has experienced a 26% third-quarter drop. The major U.S. stock indices got clobbered on September 30, closing out one of the worst months and quarters in recent history.
US Reaction: Mixed Payrolls Keep November Fed Debate Open
Payrolls rose by 263k, slowing from the previous month’s 315k, but still solid. Household employment growth also slowed to 204k, the two measures moving more in alignment again. Unemployment fell to 3.5% with a drop in labour supply in September. This followed a sharp rise in supply in August.
Heart Aerospace CEO And United Airlines Ventures President On Electric Airplanes
Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Heart Aerospace Chairman, CEO & Founder Anders Forslund and United Airlines Ventures President Mike Leskinen at CNBC’s ESG Impact conference, which took place today, Thursday, October 6th. Video from the interview will be available at cnbc.com/esg-impact-events/. Get The Full...
Allocating Your Digital Marketing Budget: 7 Things To Consider
In the fast-paced world of digital media, companies, and startups are rushing to get their brands noticed by consumers on a global scale. Effective communication has become easier and increasingly convenient in recent years, as the widespread adoption of technology and the internet now allow businesses to connect directly with potential customers, and build a loyal fan base throughout the process.
S&P 500 Jubilation Continue – Groundhog Day For The Markets
S&P 500 jubilation continued yet another day, but not after repelling some serious downside first. The bears didn‘t meet my key objective of breaking below 3,720s – but bonds weren‘t shining either. Animal spirits were powered by the intraday retreat of the dollar giving up a third of its gains.
