Want to support our troops? Support free dental care for the National Guard and Army reservists. | Opinion

Air Force Acquires Australia’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat Drone For Testing
BoeingThe Air Force previously said it was eying the MQ-28 as a "risk-reduction mechanism" to support advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming developments.
Vietnam War Armored Cavalry in Photos
One of the U.S. Army’s specialized units in Vietnam was the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, nicknamed the “Blackhorse Regiment.” When deployed in 1966, the regiment was equipped primarily with M113 armored personnel carriers modified with additional guns and shields to become “armored cavalry assault vehicles” for a more offensive role. The ACAV’s basic armament consisted of two 7.62 mm M60 machines guns mounted on either side of the cargo top hatch and a .50-caliber M2 machine gun upfront, protected by a rounded armored collar with armor plates fore and aft to afford more protection for the gunner. Backed by flamethrower-equipped M113s called M132 “Zippos,” M551 Sheridan light tanks and M109 self-propelled howitzers, Blackhorse ACAV crews fought with distinctive aggressiveness in numerous operations in the Saigon area between 1966 and 1972. By mid-1967 mechanized infantry units, which also used M113s, were retrofitting their vehicles to make them similar to ACAVs, but their tactics still differed. Mechanized infantry fought both mounted and dismounted, while the armored cavalry primarily operated mounted and on the move. The Blackhorse Regiment, with three squadrons, was the only full armored cavalry regiment in Vietnam, but most infantry divisions had their own armored cavalry squadrons, adding five to the list: 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division; 1st Squadron, 10th Cavalry, 4th Division; 3rd Squadron, 5th Cavalry, 9th Division; 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry, 23rd Division (Americal); and 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry, 25th Division.
The Number of Americans Missing in Action from Every State Since WW2
As technology has improved over the decades, so have the offensive and defensive capabilities of the U.S. military, which has become more surgical and risk averse over time. This has led to a steep drop in those missing in action in every major conflict since World War II. Of course, part of this is also […]
34 Combat Vehicles Used by the US Military
World War II marked the beginning of a new era in mechanized warfare. To remain competitive, the U.S. threw its industrial might into the war effort, transforming into a hub of innovation and manufacturing – developing not only weapons, but also military grade vehicles that fundamentally changed the battlefield. (Here is a look at the […]
Navy Times
This LCS just completed an ‘historic’ deployment
The littoral combat ship Sioux City recently completed what the Navy is calling an “historic” deployment that saw the Florida-based ship become the first LCS to operate in the waters of U.S. 6th Fleet and U.S. 5th Fleet during a five-month cruise. Sioux City’s blue crew returned to...
MilitaryTimes
No end in sight on C-130H groundings; other planes fill in on mobility
WASHINGTON — With no end in sight for the grounding of virtually the entire fleet of older C-130H Hercules, the Air Force is turning to other aircraft and trying to find other workarounds to keep its mobility missions moving. But the Air Force can’t say how long it will...
