New Bedford, MA

1420 WBSM

Providence Man Killed in Tiverton Industrial Accident

TIVERTON, R.I. (1420 WBSM) — A Providence man was killed Friday when he fell into a machine that separates sand from gravel. The man has been identified as Selvin Martin Ovando Gamez, 29. He was working at the site of Tiverton Materials at 810 Fish Road. According to a...
TIVERTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Rochester Fire Crews Honored for Saving Chief’s Life

ROCHESTER — Firefighters, paramedics, and police in Rochester were awarded at a ceremony last week for saving the life of Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel when he suffered a heart attack in August. According to a Facebook post from the Rochester Fire Department, six firefighters and paramedics from the...
ROCHESTER, MA
1420 WBSM

More Details Emerge in New Bedford House Fire

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford firefighter was injured Monday morning and an elderly woman was saved but badly injured in a fire at an apartment that did not have any working smoke alarms. These and other details are emerging one day after the blaze in which three people...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne

BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
BARNSTABLE, MA
1420 WBSM

Norton Gas Leak Closes Route 140

NORTON — Norton residents are being asked to avoid Route 140 (Taunton Avenue) on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in the area. Police and fire officials said Norton fire crews responded to the scene near the Taunton city line for a reported gas leak at around 1:10 p.m. this afternoon.
NORTON, MA
whdh.com

Man involved in 6-passenger Foxboro accident has died

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - One of the six men involved in a rollover crash on I-95 North in Foxboro has died from his injuries, according to State Police. This man has been identified as Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville. The six men involved in the crash were all in a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of lighting his mother on fire dies following medical emergency in jail cell

TRURO, Mass. — A Cape Cod man who was arrested on a murder charge after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
1420 WBSM

SouthCoast Freight Trains Can Now Double Their Speed

Casey Jones, you'd better watch your speed — although you might not have to, now that track upgrades along the soon-to-come South Coast Rail lines are allowing freight trains to travel at more than twice their former velocity. As of Oct. 3, freight trains on lines to Middleboro and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Vice/Gang Unit arrest Fall River man after two guns, drugs, money seized

Police arrested a Fall River man on a list of charges Tuesday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives from the Vice/Gang Unit of the Fall River Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 900 block of Plymouth Avenue. During the course of...
FALL RIVER, MA
Daily Voice

Mark Walhberg's Childhood Home In Dorchester Damaged By 6-Alarm Fire

The childhood home of Mark Walhberg in Boston was one of many buildings damaged by a six-alarm fire, WBZ NewsRadio reports. Crews responded to the fire at 25 Peverell Street on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 2, Boston Fire said on Twitter. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy fire in the back of the three-decker home with people inside.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Crash leaves car mangled in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A crash in Rehoboth left a car mangled Saturday night. The Rehoboth police and fire departments were at the scene of the crash on Homestead Avenue. Fire officials said that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. Rescue crews from both Seekonk and Attleboro also...
REHOBOTH, MA
