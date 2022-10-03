Read full article on original website
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Gets its First Trailer at NYCC 2022
Here's your look at the trailer for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, an upcoming series based on Rice's best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches. The 8-episode series stars Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, and Harry Hamlin. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Daddario), who...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Characters Most Likely to Be Sauron
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. To see our thoughts on the episode, check out our review of "The Eye." In its penultimate episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 introduces us to the land now known as Mordor. We also learn the fates of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova). Then, at New York Comic-con, the team took the stage to reveal a brand new finale trailer for the series that may or may not have revealed the identity of Middle-earth's biggest bad. Here's where we sit now that we have all the information there is headed into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 finale.
Hellraiser (2022) Video Review
Hellraiser debuts on Hulu on Oct. 7, 2022. Review by Matt Donato. Hellraiser is a soulful revival of a soulless horror legend that never tries to oust Clive Barker's original. Director David Bruckner — alongside writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski — examines Hellraiser's themes with spectacle styles through addition. Jamie Clayton is the Pinhead a new generation deserves, awash in Bruckner's colder cinematography that stashes redder lighting to signify humanity is where true monsters reside. Hellraiser might be comparatively less grotesque, but a heady calibration of "pain or pleasure" storytelling brings Hellraiser 2022 screaming with glee into a reinvigorated ready-to-franchise configuration. It's cleverly calculated by saving gore for maximum impact and valuing the psychological edginess inherent in Cenobite storytelling, never getting lost in gooier intentions just for masochistic midnighter distractions. There are developments that feel slighter and less explored even at almost two hours, but that doesn’t stop Bruckner from delivering one of the best Hellraiser films since the original.
Did The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Finale Trailer Just Reveal Sauron's Identity?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just dropped its Season 1 finale trailer at New York Comic-con. Did it just sneakily reveal Sauron's true identity? Join us as we break down the clues!
Ezra Miller Returns for 'The Flash' Reshoots - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
In today's Entertainment Fix:Ezra Miller has reportedly returned for The Flash reshoots. According to The Wrap, the troubled Justice League star has returned to the set of The Flash following an apology for their recent behavior. After Nintendo premiered the trailer for its upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie in a Direct today, fans were quick to notice that Mario's voice sounded pretty similar to Chris Pratt's normal voice. However, a few fans noticed that Mario's voice in the trailer's French dub sounds a lot more similar to that of Mario's original voice actor, Charles Martinet. Finally, Bowser may potentially break out into song in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
How to Watch the Child's Play and Chucky Movies in Chronological Order
Child’s Play is among the most enduring horror movie franchises of all time. The original film introduced us to Chucky in 1988, with the iconic slasher appearing in eight feature films since and, most recently, a TV series in 2021 – which returned for season 2 this October.
Fall Guys x Star Trek - Cinematic Trailer
Check out the Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer. The latest Fall Guys collaboration introduces new costumes, including Uhura in her iconic red suit and Worf in a Klingon outfit. It also features more Star Trek-themed items such as the U.S.S. Enterprise backpack and a Beam Me Up Celebration. All of the new Star Trek items can be found in the Fall Guys Store.
MetFilm Sales Boards Worldwide Sales on ‘Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War’ (EXCLUSIVE)
MetFilm Sales has acquired worldwide sales rights, excluding the U.K., to filmmaker Margy Kinmonth’s feature documentary “Eric Ravilious: Drawn to War.” Written, directed and produced by Kinmonth, executive produced by Maureen Murray and made by Foxtrot Films, the film is the true story of one of Britain’s greatest landscape artists. Eric Ravilious was the first war artist to die in WWII. Set against the wartime locations that inspired him, the film brings to life the undervalued British artist. Made in co-operation with Imperial War Museums, the documentary unfolds in Ravilious’ own words, through previously unseen private correspondence and rare archive film....
God of War: Ragnarok Wiki Guide
Thor is only mentioned in God of War but will have a more prominent role in its sequel, God of War Ragnarok. You will find Thor's backstory on this page, what happened to him leading up to God of War Ragnarok, and his role in this game. Voice Actor -...
Amsterdam - Review
Amsterdam premieres in theaters Nov 4. There’s a very good movie simmering inside Amsterdam that might have flourished if writer/director David O. Russell had the discipline to keep a tight rein on the overly ambitious scale of his script. A period piece/dramedy/mystery/thriller/romance/satire, Amsterdam reminded me of listening to a 6-year-old trying to tell you a story that just rambles off into a ditch because of their unfettered hyper indulgence with convoluted asides. What starts out as a relatively compact and clever tale of two WWI veterans who get framed for murder devolves into a hodgepodge of connected tangents that includes everything from a triangular soulmate relationship to the surreptitious rise of facism in the United States between WWI and WWII.
His Dark Materials Season 3: December Premiere Date Revealed
His Dark Materials will return to HBO for Season 3 on December 5, airing two episodes a week for four weeks. Revealed during New York Comic-Con, the third and final season of the show will air at 9pm Pacific / 11pm Eastern, and will begin with two back-to-back episodes on HBO and HBO Max. The season will be eight episodes long, airing two a week, and conclude on December 26.
Mario Movie Trailer Breakdown: 17 Easter Eggs and Theories From the Super Mario Bros. Trailer
After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and it’s packed with fantastic moments and a few Easter eggs for Super Mario fans to appreciate. Here’s every little detail and secret we found in the Super...
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU
The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade. Even Kevin Feige has teased that this special is the start of big things to come for MCU horror characters.
Mortal Kombat - 30th Anniversary Video
Celebrate 30 years of Mortal Kombat with this latest video taking a look back at the franchise's cultural prominence across three decades of entertainment, from video games to movies, to animation. Check it out!. As part of the anniversary, Klassic Movie Raiden is coming to Mortal Kombat Mobile beginning October...
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer
Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
3 Ways the MCU Changed Daredevil in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
With Daredevil making his first in-costume appearance in the MCU thanks to his guest role on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we finally have an idea of what the future of Daredevil will look like in the MCU. We did get that quick Matt Murdock cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this time around we get the Man Without Fear in his full-on superhero persona, complete with a hallway fight scene (well, almost).
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Launch Trailer #2
The physical editions of Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the song list from the rhythm game. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival features 76 songs in the base game and hundreds more are available on Taiko Music Pass.
Junkyard Joe
Throughout history unlikely and strange heroes have risen and fallen their identities and lives a secret. But for a Great Evil to be stopped their stories must be told. They are The Unnamed fighting The Unknown War.
Critical Role: Vox Machina Coloring Books in the Works From Dark Horse
Adult coloring books are still all the rage these days, as it turns out a lot of people are badly in need of some stress relief. Fans of the Critical Role franchise will soon have the opportunity to play in the world of Exandria thanks to Dark Horse's Critical Role: Vox Machina Coloring Book.
