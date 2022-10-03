ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worst air passenger ever clips his toenails in video posted by horrified TikTok user

By Alexandra Klausner
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

That’s toe-tally gross!

A horrified airplane passenger couldn’t stop gagging as she captured video of a fellow flyer clipping his toenails on a five-hour flight last month.

“I need to change seats ASAP,” said the passenger, who goes by ninadrama on TikTok, captioned along with the disgusting footage.

Commenters on Nina’s video shared their mutual disgust.

“The way he rips it off and throws it on the floor… I’m dead ☠️,” wrote Ferocious.

“This is illegal, Has to be!!! lol,” said Jesse.

“I WOULD DIEEEEEEEEEEEE,” said Hamoudy A. Ibrahim.

Nina couldn’t stop gagging when the man sitting next to her started clipping his toenails.
TikTok/Nina Marie Daniele
Nina got a closeup of her fellow passenger’s gross airplane act.
TikTok/Nina Marie Daniele
Commenters on Nina’s video couldn’t believe what she had to experience on the 5-hour flight.
TikTok/Nina Marie Daniele

Nina isn’t the only flyer to encounter another passenger’s bare feet during a flight.

Last month, Savannah Simerley was traveling aboard an American Airlines flight when she spotted a passenger’s nightmarish-looking feet on her armrest. She also posted the video to her TikTok where her followers were similarly appalled.

Going barefoot on an airplane exposes people to unhealthy bacteria.
TikTok/Nina Marie Daniele
Nina was not impressed by the man’s toenail clipping on the flight.
TikTok/Nina Marie Daniele

In addition to not going barefoot on a flight, an Arizona flight attendant named Tommy Climato posted a TikTok video that warned passengers against wearing shorts on airplanes in a bid to keep them safe from germs.

