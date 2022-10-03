JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Three school superintendents on Wednesday said they’re elated to receive extra funding for security. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers has asked the common council to set aside $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funding to reimburse local school corporations for building upgrades. The money will be split evenly among the three school corporations that serve Greenwood: Center Grove, Greenwood and Clark-Pleasant schools. Myers told News 8 he specifically wants school officials to use the money for capital improvements such as cameras and locks rather than paying salaries for extra staff.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO