Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents in the Westfield-Washington School District have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council. It’s a district-level, parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school.
WISH-TV
Looking to rebuild, Ukrainian mayor visits Noblesville hospital
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Urkainian mayor with an eye toward rebuilding his city toured a Hamilton County hospital’s cancer unit Friday, the Noblesville city government says. Emily Gaylord, the communications director for the Noblesville mayor, said the visit to Riverview Hospital by Serihiy Sukhomlyn, the mayor of...
WISH-TV
Riley Children’s Foundation collecting donations in memory of late Purdue student Varun Chheda
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The family of late Purdue University student and Indianapolis native Varun Chheda is asking Hoosiers to honor his memory by donating to the Riley Children’s Foundation. Chheda, 20, was killed Monday in a homicide at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus. He was a...
WISH-TV
Visitation set for slain Purdue student
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A visitation will be held Sunday for Varun Chheda, who died in a homicide Wednesday on the Purdue University campus. The visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Leppert Mortuary-Nora, 740 E. 86th St. Chheda was a Purdue student from Indianapolis who died in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISH-TV
First nonbinary champion on feeling accepted, wanted in sport
An Indiana native has placed their footprints in the not-yet hardened pavement of a future in sports. Organizations and leagues continue to evolve policies in opening categories of competition with respect toward varying gender identities. In August 2022, Sebastian de Jong of Indianapolis became the first-ever nonbinary competitor and winner at USA Triathlon Age Group Nationals. Hear de Jong's reflections on that experience and their encouraged vision for the path forward in their conversation with Drew Blair.
WISH-TV
Greenwood mayor wants to transfer $1 million to schools for safety needs
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Three school superintendents on Wednesday said they’re elated to receive extra funding for security. Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers has asked the common council to set aside $1 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan funding to reimburse local school corporations for building upgrades. The money will be split evenly among the three school corporations that serve Greenwood: Center Grove, Greenwood and Clark-Pleasant schools. Myers told News 8 he specifically wants school officials to use the money for capital improvements such as cameras and locks rather than paying salaries for extra staff.
WISH-TV
Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
WISH-TV
INside Story: Randy Ollis opens up about battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Randy Ollis stands at the green screen in the WISH-TV studio. Like every morning, he’s taking viewers through his weather forecast. Hoosiers have relied on Randy and his predictions for almost four decades. In April 2017, a storm ripped through that he never saw coming. Randy was diagnosed with large B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Purdue Asian students feel grief after homicide in dorm room
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) —Charges could be filed soon against a Purdue student accused of killing his 20-year-old roommate from Indianapolis. A day later, a lot of students were in mourning. The student who died, Varun Chheda, and the suspect are members of the Asian community, so the tragedy...
WISH-TV
Suspect in Purdue dorm slaying claims he was ‘blackmailed’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The man accused of killing his roommate in a Purdue University dorm room made his first court appearance on Friday afternoon. Ji Min Sha, 22, made statements to reporters while outside of the courtroom at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse. Cameras are not allowed inside of the courtroom in Indiana.
WISH-TV
Heartland International Film Festival officially opens
Get ready to get lost in film during the 31st Annual Heartland International Film Festival which features more than 115 films!. It is officially open now and runs through October 16. The 11-day festival will feature World Premieres, filmmaker Q&As, show across six theaters in the Indianapolis area and play virtually.
WISH-TV
INside Story: ‘Firefighter Tim’ Griffin opens up about disease he’s battled over a decade
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Whether he’s killing it in the kitchen whipping up red chicken chili and apple salad, or taking you through a killer workout, it’s always a blast when Firefighter Tim pays News 8 a visit. On the outside, Tim Griffin is the picture of health...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
IMPD speaking with ‘person of interest’ in southwest side homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are speaking with a person of interest as they try to solve a recent homicide. On Friday morning, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified 32-year-old Michael Cox Jr. as the victim of a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the 200 block of North Addison Street. That’s near Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, about three miles west of Monument Circle.
WISH-TV
4 people shot in 8 hours as Indianapolis gun violence continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot in an eight-hour span between Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The shootings were a sign of continuing gun violence in the Circle City. According to IMPD, 10 people were shot and killed in the...
WISH-TV
11 dead in 10 shootings just 6 days into October in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Just six days into October, 11 people have been killed in nine deadly shootings, including at least four in the last 24 hours, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The latest shooting happened Thursday afternoon in a near-west side neighborhood in Indianapolis. About 2 p.m. Thursday...
WISH-TV
People who don’t suffer from pain less willing to help others who do
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to a new study, people who don’t experience body pain are less likely to assist others who do suffer from it. Previous research has focused on the association between people struggling with their own personal pain. Evidence from that research shows people are more likely to form a connection based on empathy with others in similar situations.
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Rescuing Chihuahuas
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Sharra Ferbrache, spokesperson for Chihuahua Rescue Indiana, to talk about the importance of rescuing chihuahuas.
WISH-TV
Carmel police searching for man wanted for fraud
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is needing the publics help in identifying a wanted man for fraud, according to police. On Aug. 8, the individual is suspected of using several credit cards, which were stolen from lockers at a fitness facility in Carmel and at multiple department stores.
WISH-TV
Police find $4.5 million in drugs inside Connersville home
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — State police found 309 pounds of packaged marijuana, 34 pounds of THC wax, over 14,000 THC vape cartridges, several hundred marijuana cigars, a multitude of various edibles including “medicated” chips and candies inside a Connersville home and car on Wednesday. A lengthy investigation...
WISH-TV
Police: Suspect calls 911 after killing roommate in Purdue dorm room
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Purdue University student from Indianapolis died Wednesday in a homicide at an on-campus residence hall. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the student as 20-year-old Varun Chheda. Chheda was a senior data science major. Police have identified the suspect as Chheda’s roommate,...
Comments / 0