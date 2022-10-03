Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Flyers' Kevin Connauton: Placed on waivers Friday
Connauton has been placed on waivers on Friday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports. The 32-year-old defenseman is on a two-way contract, so this move is no surprise. Connauton had a goal and two assists last season in 39 games, split between Florida and Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday
Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Sits in season finale
Gamel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals. With lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for the Cardinals, the lefty-hitting Gamel will bow out of the lineup for the series finale. Diego Castillo will step in at first base for Gamel, who will finish with a .232/.324/.369 slash line in 2022 unless he's used off the bench.
CBS Sports
Padres' Brandon Drury: On bench Game 1
Drury is out of the lineup for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Drury went 2-for-13 with two walks and a run over his final four games of the regular season, and he's not in the lineup for San Diego's postseason opener. Wil Myers will man first base and bat sixth versus New York righty Max Scherzer.
CBS Sports
Rays' JT Chargois: Not on wild-card roster
Chargois was left off the Rays' wild-card roster Friday. Chargois did not make the Rays' final roster heading into the postseason, with the team opting to keep Javy Guerra in the bullpen over him. Chargois produced an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 22.1 innings in the regular season and will likely have another shot to crack the active roster if Tampa Bay advances to the next round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Heading for MRI
Helsley will undergo an MRI on the middle finger of his right hand after he exited the Cardinals' loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old jammed his finger Tuesday in his final appearance of the...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Michael Plassmeyer: Not on wild-card roster
Plassmeyer was left off the Phillies' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Plassmeyer appeared in only two big-league games this season, so it's not a surprise he's not on the active roster for the postseason. He was acquired by the Phillies from the Giants in June and had a 2.41 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 82:23 K:BB over 82 innings (16 starts) for Triple-A Lehigh Valley after the trade.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Josh Fleming: Struggles in spot start
Fleming (2-5) was tagged with the loss after he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out four in Wednesday's loss to the Red Sox. Fleming struggled to keep the Red Sox of the basepaths Wednesday, surrendering eight hits including two home runs, most notably a three-run shot by J.D. Martinez in the opening frame. It was the left-hander's first outing in the majors since Sept. 14 and his third start on the campaign overall. Over three appearances against the Red Sox in 2022, Fleming gave up 11 runs over 12.2 frames while striking out 11 batters. The 26-year-old will finish the regular season having posted a 6.43 ERA and 1.89 WHIP with 29 punchouts over 35 innings in 10 appearances including three starts with the Rays.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Padres' Craig Stammen: Absent from wild-card roster
Stammen was not included on the Padres' roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Stammen will begin the postseason as a member of the Padres' taxi squad after he pitched three innings in Wednesday's regular-season finale, allowing five runs in a spot start. The right-hander will remain an option to join the active roster if the Padres advance to the next round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Misses practice Thursday
Ingram (toe) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Friday's preseason game versus the Pistons, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Ingram also missed Tuesday's preseason game with a toe injury. There is no indication that the star forward's injury will cause him to miss any regular season action, but he may receive some load management throughout the rest of the preseason.
CBS Sports
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Not on wild-card roster
Crismatt is not on the Padres' 26-man wild-card roster. Crismatt was called up from Triple-A El Paso to pitch as a part of Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Giants, pitching four innings while allowing one run on three hits with three strikeouts. He will not be included on the initial postseason roster, though his 2.94 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 67.1 innings this year could garner him a shot if the team advances to the next round of the playoffs.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Unlikely to play in Week 5
Williams (ankle) is considered doubtful to play in Week 5 versus the Dolphins, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Williams is expected to miss a second straight game Sunday after he suffered an ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Bills. Marcell Harris will likely see an uptick in usage again in Week 5.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Joins taxi squad
Gonzales will begin the Mariners' AL Wild Card Series versus the Blue Jays as a member of the taxi squad. Gonzales will be ineligible to pitch in the series unless he gets added to the active roster. The 30-year-old wrapped up the 2022 campaign with a 4.13 ERA and 1.33 WHIP and will provide the Mariners with an additional depth option at their disposal.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Shifted to taxi squad
Flexen will not be an active member of the Mariners' opening roster for their AL Wild Card Series against the Blue Jays, starting the series on their taxi squad. Flexen will likely be unavailable to pitch in the series barring any injuries to the Mariners' pitching staff and bullpen. The right-hander finished the 2022 regular season with a 3.73 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 95 punchouts over 137.2 innings in 33 appearances, including 22 starts.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction
Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Franmil Reyes: Finishes with a bang
Reyes went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, two runs scored and three total RBI in Wednesday's 15-2 win over the Reds. Reyes led the way in Chicago's blowout win, hitting his 14th and final home run of the season as part of the romp. He hit five of those long balls in 48 games with the Cubs and batted .234 with his new club. Reyes cooled off some after a strong start in Chicago, but his power potential could earn him another look with the Cubs as they head into 2023. He has some fantasy appeal when he's hot, though he's pretty much limited to a DH role at this point, which caps his value.
CBS Sports
Rays' Yandy Diaz: Retreats to bench
Diaz isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Diaz started Tuesday against Boston and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He'll head to the bench for the third time in the last four games while Jonathan Aranda takes over at the hot corner and bats ninth.
