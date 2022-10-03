Orlando’s water advisory ends citing progress on wastewater repairs following Hurricane Ian

From left, Jay Blue and Tray Harris, of GPH Services, pump out a manhole at the intersection of North Mills Avenue & Princeton Street, on Monday, October 3, 2022. Orlando officials are asking residents to continue limiting flushing toilets, taking showers, washing dishes, watering lawns and other activities that use water, as crews repair damaged wastewater stations that sent overflow rushing into lakes and neighborhoods.The continued advisory comes as wastewater systems are operating above capacity following record rainfall from Hurricane Ian, the advisory says, and failure to do so could lead to further overflows of sewage. It expired Tuesday. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Orlando officials ended a citywide advisory Tuesday, which called for residents to limit flushing toilets, taking showers, washing dishes, watering lawns and other activities as crews have progressed in repairing a water-main break at a wastewater plant.

Following Hurricane Ian’s history rainfall, wastewater treatment plants were operating well over capacity and overflowing, officials said. A water main break sent wastewater rushing into lakes and neighborhoods in the Lake Rowena area, and officials called on residents to conserve water to limit further damage.

“Progress on emergency repairs to the sanitary system continues to be made by our public works staff,” according to a post on Orlando’s Twitter account. “Although we are no longer asking the community to limit water use, please be mindful of your water consumption to prevent treatment plants from being overwhelmed.”

The city first issued the advisory on Sunday, saying that three lift stations were impacted by a water-main break, which caused an overflow of sewage into nearby lakes and neighborhoods. Emergency repairs are ongoing.

Those lift stations — numbered 1, 2 and 3 — are located at 1132 East South St., 1100 N. Garland Ave. and 1200 Lakeshore Drive.

Residents should also avoid all lakes in the city and standing water , as they could have sewage in them as well, it reads.

Drinking water was unaffected by the water main break, and residents don’t need to boil water.

UPDATE: This story was updated on Tuesday morning to reflect the water conservation advisory ended.

