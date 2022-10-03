ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan

By Annie Martin
 4 days ago

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- AMC is giving a glimpse of the new series Mayfair Witches .

Alexandra Daddario plays Rowan Mayfair in the new series "Mayfair Witches." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The network shared a teaser for the supernatural horror drama Sunday following the premiere of Interview with the Vampire . Both series are based on book series by late author Anne Rice .

Mayfair Witches is inspired by Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches series. The TV series follows Dr. Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the heir to a family of powerful witches.

Harry Hamlin , Jack Huston, Annabeth Gish , Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, EllieJen Richards and Tongayi Chirisa also have roles.

The teaser introduces Daddario as Rowan, the thirteenth witch in her family line.

Daddario is known for playing Annabeth in the Percy Jackson films and Rachel in The White Lotus Season 1.

The Immortal Universe is expanding. #MayfairWitches premieres in early 2023 on AMC+. Full trailer coming soon. pic.twitter.com/j9CqVDTcfA — AMC+ (@AMCPlus) October 3, 2022

Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire are part of AMC's new Immortal Universe, based on Rice's works. The network acquired the rights to 18 books by Rice in June 2021.

AMC renewed Interview with the Vampire for Season 2 last week ahead of the show's series premiere.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

