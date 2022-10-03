ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, OK

Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today

In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
INOLA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
news9.com

Investigation Continues After Burglary Suspect Shot, Killed By Law Enforcement In Claremore

New details have been released about the man police said walked out of a Claremore hospital against medical advice. Police said Bobby Johnston broke into homes, stole a car, and ran from officers before being shot and killed by law enforcement. People said they were shocked all this happened in her normally calm neighborhood, and police said it was a miracle nobody was hurt.
CLAREMORE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60

NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
GRANBY, MO
news9.com

4 Escaped Ottawa County Inmates Back In Custody

All four inmates are back in custody after escaping from Ottawa County Jail on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports that Tyler Tavis and Daniel Zajicek were arrested on Friday. OCSO says that Tavis was arrested in Joplin, and Zajicek was taken into custody by Miami Police and Ottowa County deputies. According to deputies, Buck Martindale was recaptured after being found in his mother's house hiding below an AC unit. Deputies say, Martindale's mother was not home, but a woman was also arrested at the time for harboring a fugitive. Authorities have not yet released details on her arrest.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Burglary Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Police Following Chase

--- Claremore Police are investigating after officers shot a burglary suspect who escaped custody. The shooting happened on I-44, about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens was on the scene when police shot the suspect, Bobby Johnston. Johnston was being evaluated at a hospital in Claremore...
CLAREMORE, OK
Great Bend Post

Homicide: Victims found in rural Kansas home had been shot

LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office investigating the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley have identified the victims as 39-year-old Jason M. Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda R. Pound both of Mound Valley, according to a media release from the agency.
MOUND VALLEY, KS
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

OHP Looking For Missing Boater On Skiatook Lake

Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for a missing man. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when they had some trouble," said Sarah Stewart with...
SKIATOOK, OK
okcfox.com

Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County

A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
CLEVELAND, OK
news9.com

Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake

The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
SKIATOOK, OK

