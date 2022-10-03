Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Inola Woman Dies in Single Vehicle Crash Today
In the early morning hours of October 6, a collision occurred approximately one mile west of Rogers County that led to the death of a woman from Inola. Only one vehicle was involved and the circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation by the Rogers County Sheriff’s Department.
OSBI identifies man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after chase in stolen car
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) released new details about a man shot and killed by Rogers County authorities after he led them on a chase in a stolen car Wednesday. The OSBI said in a Facebook post, they were requested by the FBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office confirms 8-year-old girl died in house fire
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed Thursday that an eight-year-old girl died in a house fire in rural Independence, Kan. Wednesday afternoon. MCSO said the fire was on U.S. 160 and was reported around 2:07 p.m. When deputies and firefighters arrived at the scene,...
Suspect Shot By Authorities After Crashing Stolen Car Near Claremore Along I-44
A suspect was shot by authorities after crashing a stolen car near Claremore along I-44. Claremore Police and Rogers County deputies were searching for a man accused of breaking into homes and stealing a woman's car, according to the Claremore Police. The Sheriff's Office said that a man ran from...
KOCO
Law enforcement shoots, kills suspect following pursuit in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after law enforcement shot and killed a suspect following a pursuit and crash Wednesday on Interstate 44 in northeastern Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a suspect broke into a Claremore home and accosted a woman before stealing a cell...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
news9.com
Investigation Continues After Burglary Suspect Shot, Killed By Law Enforcement In Claremore
New details have been released about the man police said walked out of a Claremore hospital against medical advice. Police said Bobby Johnston broke into homes, stole a car, and ran from officers before being shot and killed by law enforcement. People said they were shocked all this happened in her normally calm neighborhood, and police said it was a miracle nobody was hurt.
Granby man killed in t-bone crash with tractor trailer on US-60
NEOSHO, Mo. — Just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2022, reports of a crash at HH and US-60 alerted Newton County Central Communications. Neosho Fire Station 2, Newton County Ambulance, Newton County Deputies responded. The Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Maps screenshot during fatal crash investigation involving a pickup and tractor trailer on October 4, 2022. US-60...
news9.com
4 Escaped Ottawa County Inmates Back In Custody
All four inmates are back in custody after escaping from Ottawa County Jail on Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office reports that Tyler Tavis and Daniel Zajicek were arrested on Friday. OCSO says that Tavis was arrested in Joplin, and Zajicek was taken into custody by Miami Police and Ottowa County deputies. According to deputies, Buck Martindale was recaptured after being found in his mother's house hiding below an AC unit. Deputies say, Martindale's mother was not home, but a woman was also arrested at the time for harboring a fugitive. Authorities have not yet released details on her arrest.
news9.com
Agencies Investigating After Claremore Police Chase Ends In Shooting
The OSBI and FBI are investigating after Claremore officers shot a man who broke into homes, stole a car and led officers on a pursuit on Wednesday. The shooting happened on I-44 about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens saw the suspect charge at police before...
news9.com
Burglary Suspect Dies After Being Shot By Police Following Chase
--- Claremore Police are investigating after officers shot a burglary suspect who escaped custody. The shooting happened on I-44, about five miles east of Claremore. News On 6's Grant Stephens was on the scene when police shot the suspect, Bobby Johnston. Johnston was being evaluated at a hospital in Claremore...
KTUL
Wagoner police officer stops man from swallowing lethal dose of fentanyl, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to swallow fentanyl, WPD said. Officers say they stopped the man, James Wells, for a city ordinance violation while riding a bicycle. Wells then admitted to having paraphernalia on his person and police said they noticed him trying to conceal something.
Sheriff: “It is heartbreaking that a young girl tragically lost her life in this Fire”
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A child dies after a house fire in Independence, Kansas. The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon. Cherryvale firefighters, along with crews from Independence Rural Fire, Sycamore Rural Fire and the City of Independence Fire and EMS, were dealing with a fully engulfed fire. An 8-year-old was...
Homicide: Victims found in rural Kansas home had been shot
LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office investigating the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley have identified the victims as 39-year-old Jason M. Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda R. Pound both of Mound Valley, according to a media release from the agency.
OHP Looking For Missing Boater On Skiatook Lake
Authorities are conducting a search on Skiatook lake on Monday morning. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Troopers were called to the lake Saturday around 3:45 p.m. to search for a missing man. “There were 2 juveniles tubing at the lake yesterday when they had some trouble," said Sarah Stewart with...
okcfox.com
Man with dementia shoots wife, son in Ottawa County, deputies say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 84-year-old man with dementia was arrested after shooting his wife and son, according to Ottawa County deputies. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a shooting at a county home with two victims. They discovered that the man had shot his son twice and his wife...
UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley.
BREAKING: Suspect in custody after shots fired at Joplin Police
JOPLIN, Mo. — One man is in custody after shooting at Joplin Police and then leading officers on a vehicle pursuit. The incident began around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the area of 7th and Schifferdecker, when Joplin Police attempted to pull over a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle […]
bartlesvilleradio.com
Motorcyclist Injured in a Crash in Osage County
A Cleveland man suffered head and internal truck injuries after losing control of his motorcycle Sunday afternoon on SH 10 about 14 miles north and 8 miles west of Bartlesville. OHP says the incident happened at about 2:34pm Sunday when Ricky B.Cross, 38, of Cleveland, OK was eastbound on SH...
news9.com
Body Of Missing 66-Year-Old Man Recovered From Skiatook Lake
The body of a missing 66-year-old man was recovered from Skiatook lake, said Oklahoma High Patrol. Terry McGee was found dead in Skiatook lake by Tulsa Fire Department on Tuesday evening. According to OHP, McGee jumped into the water to help two kids and never resurfaced. McGee was a retired Assistant Fire Marshal with the Tulsa Fire Department.
