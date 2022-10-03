ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodak Black Calls For BET Boycott: “Y’all Not For The People”

The Florida rapper went on a Twitter rant against the network. Kodak Black is not happy with BET. Following the network’s Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday (October 4), the Florida rapper took to social media to share his disappointment about losing Song of the Year award to Latto. He even went as far as to call the “Big Energy” rapper Frappuccino. However, Latto seemed unbothered by Kodak’s diss. She posted an Instagram photo showing off her tight, Black ensemble with the caption, “#Frappuccino.”
Tory Lanez On Upcoming Megan Thee Stallion Trial: ‘I’m Facing 24 Years In Prison’

Tory Lanez has spoken about his upcoming criminal trial against Megan Thee Stallion, which has been pushed back to the end of the year. The trial — in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020 — was set to kick off in September, but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.
Cory Hardrict Posts Cryptic Message Amid Tia Mowry Divorce Announcement

Fans believe the post was a subtle dig at his estranged wife. Celebrity marriages have taken a hit in recent weeks. While fans weren’t too surprised about Miguel and wife Nazanin’s pending split, many were shocked when they heard that news that Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Corey Hardrict. The “Sister, Sister” star penned a heartfelt note to her followers on Instagram, sharing her decision split from Hardrict.
Rapper Half Ounce Shot To Death While On The Phone With Pregnant Wife

Rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman in Los Angeles as he was walking home and talking to his pregnant wife on the phone Monday night. The "Gangbangin'" rapper, whose real name is Latauriisha O'Brien, was found lying in a planter in front of an apartment building after authorities responded to "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m.," People reported, citing a news release.
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil

The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Willie D Says He Could ‘Beat The Brakes’ Off Charles Barkley In A Fight

Willie D is confident in his fighting ability — even at 55 years old — and he doesn’t care about the size of his opponent either. During a recent episode of Geto Boys Reloaded, the Geto Boys rapper stated he could “beat the brakes off” NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley and “dominate” a potential street fight between the two.
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt

Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy

Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
