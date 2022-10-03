Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Trashes Latto's BET Hip Hop Awards Win - & Gets Response
Kodak Black has made it loud and clear how he feels about Latto’s “Big Energy” winning Song of the Year at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, but the 777 rapper is shrugging off the slander. The Florida native — whose “Super Gremlin” hit was also up...
Meek Mill Blasts BET Following His Baby’s Mother, Milan, “Embarrassing” Hip Hop Awards Cyper, Twitter Reacts
Meek Mill is not a fan of his son's mother freestyling. The post Meek Mill Blasts BET Following His Baby’s Mother, Milan, “Embarrassing” Hip Hop Awards Cyper, Twitter Reacts appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Calls For BET Boycott: “Y’all Not For The People”
The Florida rapper went on a Twitter rant against the network. Kodak Black is not happy with BET. Following the network’s Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday (October 4), the Florida rapper took to social media to share his disappointment about losing Song of the Year award to Latto. He even went as far as to call the “Big Energy” rapper Frappuccino. However, Latto seemed unbothered by Kodak’s diss. She posted an Instagram photo showing off her tight, Black ensemble with the caption, “#Frappuccino.”
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez On Upcoming Megan Thee Stallion Trial: ‘I’m Facing 24 Years In Prison’
Tory Lanez has spoken about his upcoming criminal trial against Megan Thee Stallion, which has been pushed back to the end of the year. The trial — in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020 — was set to kick off in September, but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cory Hardrict Posts Cryptic Message Amid Tia Mowry Divorce Announcement
Fans believe the post was a subtle dig at his estranged wife. Celebrity marriages have taken a hit in recent weeks. While fans weren’t too surprised about Miguel and wife Nazanin’s pending split, many were shocked when they heard that news that Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Corey Hardrict. The “Sister, Sister” star penned a heartfelt note to her followers on Instagram, sharing her decision split from Hardrict.
Hypebae
Taylor Swift and Drake Are Reportedly Dropping a Diss Track About Kim Kardashian and Ye
Fans may finally be getting a Taylor Swift and Drake music collab after all. The singer-slash-songwriter and the rapper are reportedly dropping a diss track about Kim Kardashian and Ye AKA Kanye West. Though nothing has been confirmed, it’s been reported that the song was originally supposed to be featured...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
hotnewhiphop.com
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky
The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
International Business Times
Rapper Half Ounce Shot To Death While On The Phone With Pregnant Wife
Rapper Half Ounce was shot and killed by an unidentified gunman in Los Angeles as he was walking home and talking to his pregnant wife on the phone Monday night. The "Gangbangin'" rapper, whose real name is Latauriisha O'Brien, was found lying in a planter in front of an apartment building after authorities responded to "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m.," People reported, citing a news release.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Says She Doesn’t Have “The Closest Relationship” With Her Parents Anymore
As Chloe Bailey’s star continues to rise, the 24-year old’s personal life continues to be a hot topic of conversation. While many fans praise the “Have Mercy” singer for her newly found sensual confidence, others have criticized the singer for “doing too much.”. Chloe has...
Keke ‘Wagon-Draggin’ Wyatt Makes That Thang ThunderCLAP In Viral Clip, Sets Off Strong Gusts Of Twerk Wind Across Social Media
R&B songstress/Mother of 11 Keke Wyatt claps her colossal cakes during viral performance that sparked hilarious chaos across social media
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Goes Off On Kanye West For ‘Disrespectful’ ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirt
Boosie Badazz has blasted Kanye West for the “White Lives Matter” t-shirt he wore during an appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 3). The shirt was donned by both Ye and the conservative pundit Candace Owens at the YZY Season 9 premiere in the 8th arrondissement of Paris this week. The shirt will be part of the new collection.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
HipHopDX.com
Willie D Says He Could ‘Beat The Brakes’ Off Charles Barkley In A Fight
Willie D is confident in his fighting ability — even at 55 years old — and he doesn’t care about the size of his opponent either. During a recent episode of Geto Boys Reloaded, the Geto Boys rapper stated he could “beat the brakes off” NBA Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley and “dominate” a potential street fight between the two.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
