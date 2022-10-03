ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

TXBeachBum
4d ago

The reason this hasen't be taken care of is because somebody at the top is benefitting from this. Catalytic converter replacement is very expensive!

kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE

A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
BRENHAM, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed in Acres Homes

Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE: MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHASE REACHING 130 MPH

A Navasota man was arrested early Monday morning after a chase that police say reached speeds of 130 mph. Around midnight Monday, Navasota police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street. Officers attempted...
NAVASOTA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Woman dies after car crashes into 2 light poles in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after her vehicle struck two light poles in west Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a Hyundai Elantra that crashed in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue around 3:28 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

ELEVEN INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY

Eleven people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 22-year-old Keavon Ward and 24-year-old Terri Darnell Ward, Jr., both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 41-year-old Issac Cevallos and 20-year-old Nathan Dennis Cevallos, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 17-year-old Cambrien Thomas...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX

