Read full article on original website
TXBeachBum
4d ago
The reason this hasen't be taken care of is because somebody at the top is benefitting from this. Catalytic converter replacement is very expensive!
Reply
2
Related
Police arrest 19-year-old in murder of convenience store worker after receiving tip
After releasing surveillance video of the suspect on Wednesday, police said a tip led them to the arrest of 19-year-old Jaylon Boston.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man outside food truck in SW Houston
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument outside a food truck, according to Houston police. Ernest Christopher Nathan, 43, is charged with murder and felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle. According to police, on Sept. 25...
theleadernews.com
Man shot, killed in Acres Homes
Police are searching for the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man at an Acres Homes apartment complex Monday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers responded to a shooting call at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Over 20 shell casings found after man and woman shot while sitting inside car on Houston's eastside
The woman was found with a wound to her back and possibly the back of her head, and the man was shot in his side, police said.
2 men shot and killed inside Alief-area Vietnamese restaurant may have been targeted, police say
Witnesses told police that one to three men entered the restaurant with handguns and shot and killed two men who were sitting in a booth having dinner.
2 men shot to death inside SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — Two men were killed Wednesday night in a shooting at a southwest Houston restaurant. Houston police were called just after 11 p.m. to Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road for reports of the shooting. Officers found the bodies of two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds in a booth, police said.
Police looking for man accused of robbing woman who was paying bill at NE Houston convenience store
Police said the woman in her 60s was holding $220 in her hand when the suspect suddenly grabbed it from her and fled the store.
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
78-year-old shoved, dragged on ground by suspect during carjacking in northwest Houston, docs show
HOUSTON – A man has been charged after being accused of carjacking and dragging a 78-year-old man on Monday in northwest Houston, according to court records. The suspect, Signs Talk Abuain, was charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled. The carjacking was reported at 10...
New video shows 2 suspects wanted in shooting death of convenience store worker during carjacking
The surveillance video shows the wanted gunman and a woman walking into the store, police said. Investigators hope the public might recognize them.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man On Probation Arrested For Two Vehicle Burglaries And Thefts Of Two Guns
Arrest reports became available recently of a Bryan man who has been in jail since September 6 on charges of breaking into two vehicles and stealing two guns. The reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office does not say if the vehicles were locked. Video from neighborhood cameras led...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE: MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHASE REACHING 130 MPH
A Navasota man was arrested early Monday morning after a chase that police say reached speeds of 130 mph. Around midnight Monday, Navasota police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street. Officers attempted...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after car crashes into 2 light poles in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after her vehicle struck two light poles in west Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers and emergency officials with the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a Hyundai Elantra that crashed in the 9500 block of Richmond Avenue around 3:28 a.m.
Innocent store clerk shot during group fight outside SW Houston gas station, police say
Police said two groups of people started fighting outside a gas station. When the store clerk stepped outside to see what was happening, he was shot in the leg.
KHOU
Police find woman dead in car in southeast Houston; person of interest identified
Pasadena police say they received a call about a woman forced into a vehicle at gunpoint. A woman was later found dead in a vehicle in a wooded area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ex-boyfriend kidnaps woman at gunpoint, her body later found in abandoned vehicle, Pasadena PD says
A vehicle seen during an abduction at gunpoint was later located abandoned with a victim's body, Pasadena police said. A search is now on for her ex-boyfriend.
Victim flown to hospital after shooting that may be road rage related, Harris Co. sheriff says
SkyEye captured multiple constable and sheriff's office cruisers, as well as an SUV with its doors open Wednesday evening.
kwhi.com
ELEVEN INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Eleven people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 22-year-old Keavon Ward and 24-year-old Terri Darnell Ward, Jr., both indicted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. 41-year-old Issac Cevallos and 20-year-old Nathan Dennis Cevallos, both for Theft of Property between $2,500 and $30,000. 17-year-old Cambrien Thomas...
wtaw.com
Landowners Want To Know If Texas Central Has Officially Stopped Its Pursuit Of Its High Speed Passenger Train Between Houston And Dallas
Those in charge of the proposed high speed passenger train between Houston and Dallas said in 2013 that service could have started in 2020. Now, some of the landowners along the route are threatening to go to court in order to find out if the Texas Central project will ever be built.
Comments / 6