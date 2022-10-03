Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon tourists, locals and law enforcement were left stunned following the deadly stabbing on the strip. “Shock for everyone I think,” a tourist from London that saw the aftermath of the stabbing said. At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo...
Fox5 KVVU
Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect told police he thought showgirl impersonators were ‘laughing at him’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, killing two of them, had approached a group of showgirl impersonators, told them he was a chef and asked if they would take a photo with him and his knife, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street security increased following mass stabbing attack on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Las Vegas says it’s stepping up security around Fremont Street Thursday evening. The city says marshals will step up their patrols to ensure everyone’s safety. Las Vegas Metropolitan police along with additional security guards...
Fox5 KVVU
Street performers, greeters on Las Vegas Strip speak about safety after deadly stabbing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The stabbing of eight people, including at least one street performer dressed as a showgirl, has sent shockwaves throughout the “Entertainment Capital of the World” and the hundreds of people who work as greeters and street performers. From the airport, to the Strip,...
Performers shaken following mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
A mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip that left two dead and six wounded has left some reconsidering their career as performers.
More than 1,000 people without power in northwest Las Vegas
A power outage in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard impacted at least 1,000 NV Energy customers on Friday morning.
Detectives investigate homicide near Lake Mead, Tonopah in west Las Vegas
Las Vegas police detectives are investigating a homicide in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive on Thursday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning. Police respond to mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip Thursday afternoon. Updated: 9...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of ex-Marine in North Las Vegas
Newly released body camera footage shows the fatal police shooting of a former U.S. Marine who was carrying an AR-15 in his own backyard in North Las Vegas. Darin Dyer, 38, was shot dead just before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 by Sgt. Paul Sanderson, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeff Wall said.
Las Vegas police search for suspect after robbery at east valley business
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at an east valley business. The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 23, at a business near the 200 block of East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas. The suspect was armed at the time of the crime and demanded money from a victim, according to […]
Body cam shows police confrontation with armed man in North Las Vegas
Body-worn camera footage obtained by KTNV shows the fatal confrontation between a North Las Vegas police officer and a man armed with a rifle in late September.
Fox5 KVVU
Car crashes into Las Vegas daycare, no injuries reported
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A car crashed into a daycare center with children inside, but no injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon. Austyn Layton said her heart sank when she saw a car had crashed through the front of her daughter’s daycare, Mommy’s Angels Childcare and Preschool. “You...
news3lv.com
NDOC correctional entry salaries not as competitive as jails in the Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Correctional officer salaries in the Nevada Department of Corrections are lower by at least $10,000 when compared to starting correctional officer salaries for jails in the Las Vegas valley. The NDOC website shows the salary range starting for a correctional officer trainee at $46,500. However,...
Person hospitalized for stab wounds following fight in Las Vegas
One person is being treated for a stab wound at UMC following a fight in the 2500 block of South Fort Apache Road Las Vegas police say.
Fox5 KVVU
Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
Fox5 KVVU
Inmates at Nevada prison sent ‘powdery substance’ to Las Vegas courthouse, NDOC says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that two inmates at the Ely State Prison recently sent a “powdery substance” to a Las Vegas courthouse. According to a news release, the two offenders sent mail containing a powder containing a powdery substance to a...
Fox5 KVVU
Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
Fox5 KVVU
Free Formula 1 Las Vegas fan event to feature mock track, demo runs
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas is getting ready for Formula 1 to take over the Strip a whole year in advance. On Tuesday, Clark County officials unveiled plans and renderings for FI’s preview party happening next month on the Strip. As part of the festivities, officials note...
