Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon tourists, locals and law enforcement were left stunned following the deadly stabbing on the strip. “Shock for everyone I think,” a tourist from London that saw the aftermath of the stabbing said. At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo...
Fox5 KVVU

Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
City
Fox5 KVVU

2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning. Police respond to mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip Thursday afternoon. Updated: 9...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Fox5 KVVU

Car crashes into Las Vegas daycare, no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A car crashed into a daycare center with children inside, but no injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon. Austyn Layton said her heart sank when she saw a car had crashed through the front of her daughter’s daycare, Mommy’s Angels Childcare and Preschool. “You...
Fox5 KVVU

Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Rancho, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a homicide near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue early Tuesday morning. The homicide was reported at the 800 block of N. Rancho Drive just before 12:15 a.m. No other details were released. Hours after this homicide was reported, another homicide was reported at […]
Fox5 KVVU

Light Nightclub permanently closing on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nightclub in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip informed employees on Wednesday that it would be permanently closing its doors. In a statement, owner Clique Hospitality said it would work with its employees to transition them to other positions at the company’s 10 other Las Vegas venues.
