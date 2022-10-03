Volvo is set to reveal its successor to the XC90 on Nov. 9, but the automaker has been revealing details on the vehicle ahead of that date. Volvo has already confirmed the XC90 successor as an electric mid-size SUV, to be called EX90. The vehicle will come with lidar-enhanced electronic driver-assist features, as well as an occupant sensing system that can detect whether a loved one has been left behind in the cabin or trunk.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO