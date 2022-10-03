This City Club has come out for the abolishment of the Second Amendment. What other Amendments are ripe for EuroCommunists to get rid of?
We don't need gun control. We need Consequences for Actions. something that's missing from society. We need to teach parents that it's ok to spank and punish kids. We need to teach people that the unborn aren't disposable, we need to teach kids to listen and obey. no amount of control will ever save a life. More lives have been taken with Gun Control Measures. last century 268 million people were murdered by their own government. We don't need gun control. We need Self-Control.
no gun control is how Hitler and stallin moosealiny took there countrys over by taking peoples guns away thats why we have the constitution. to prevent that
Comments / 20