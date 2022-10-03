ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Classic rocker John Mellencamp will play San Antonio's Majestic Theatre next spring

By Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbmoX_0iK4jJpE00
John Mellencamp's latest tour will include 76 North American dates.
Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, whose career spanned '80s pop-rock hits to a later focus on heartland Americana, will play San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The date is part of the artist's newly announced Live and In Person tour, which will include 76 North American dates.

The tour announcement coincides with Mellencamp’s appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which added a permanent exhibition on the musician, according to his publicity machine. Mellencamp also revealed that a deluxe reissue of his 1985 album
Scarecrow is due out in early November.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., although a variety of presale and VIP options become available starting Tuesday, Oct. 4. More information on those are available online .

Prices unavailable, 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com or ticketmaster.com .

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

24 venues every San Antonio live music fan should know

Music is part of San Antonio's lifeblood. It's part of our culture. And, as a city, we owe a debt to the bars, clubs, theaters and dance halls who open their doors and offer their stages to make it happen. We all know about major concert venues like the AT&T...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
City
Spring, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
San Antonio Current

25 fall date ideas in San Antonio for around $50 or less

People may associate spring with love, but we think fall is a perfect time for romance. As we escape the scorching heat of the South Texas summer, yummy fall flavors and fun seasonal events abound, perfect for an outing with your boo — and you don't have to break the bank to have a great time, either.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mellencamp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rock Roll#Majestic#Rocker#North American
KSAT 12

San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
sanantoniomag.com

10 Fun Things to Do in San Antonio This Weekend

Artpace San Antonio’s 19th annual public art festival is returning to Houston Street downtown this year. View large-scale murals by several featured artists as well as by school and community groups. There will also be a community mural that guests can contribute to. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Houston Street between Presa and Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
378
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy