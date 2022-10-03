ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

Jeff Landry announces run for Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jeff Landry is running for Louisiana Governor. Landry, the two-term Republican Attorney General, made the announcement Wednesday morning. Landry is the first candidate to officially announce plans to succeed John Bel Edwards as governor. “We deserve a government as good as our people, and...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana man catches rare all-black fish in East Tennessee river

(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar stood out, seeing as it was all black.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crowley, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Body of missing Lacombe man found in wooded area

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday (Oct. 5) when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies. According to the STPSO, 59-year-old Christopher “Turk” Batiste was declared missing on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 1. Family members told detectives that Batiste suffered from mental health issues and was last seen being dropped off at a relative’s home in the 27000 block of Barringer Road the night before.
LACOMBE, LA
brproud.com

Tracking the Tropics: How Hurricane Hunters helped track Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the massive and destructive Hurricane Ian was taking aim at the Gulf Coast last week, and millions of Floridians were bracing for impact or preparing to flee home, the Hurricane Hunters were on several rough flights straight into the eye of the storm. The...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy