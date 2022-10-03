Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Jeff Landry announces run for Louisiana governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Jeff Landry is running for Louisiana Governor. Landry, the two-term Republican Attorney General, made the announcement Wednesday morning. Landry is the first candidate to officially announce plans to succeed John Bel Edwards as governor. “We deserve a government as good as our people, and...
DOTD: Debris along I-10 West on Mississippi River Bridge causes congestion, lane blockage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), drivers along I-10 West should use caution Wednesday (October 5) afternoon. As of 12 noon, DOTD says debris has resulted in blockage of the two right lanes on the bridge at I-10 West. Congestion...
Louisiana man catches rare all-black fish in East Tennessee river
(WJHL) – A fisherman visiting East Tennessee from Louisiana landed a once-in-a-lifetime fish while on the French Broad River. According to a post from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), Greg Ursin Jr. was fishing on the river with a captain from the Smoky Mountain Fishing Co. when he hooked a gar. This particular gar stood out, seeing as it was all black.
Louisiana man arrested after search of home uncovers marijuana, crack cocaine, weapon and more
ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Guy Lee Watson, 55, was arrested after a search of his home on Horseshoe Rd. The search took place on Wednesday, October 5. The investigation was “prompted by tips which revealed that he was selling drugs from his residence,” according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Body of missing Lacombe man found in wooded area
LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday (Oct. 5) when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies. According to the STPSO, 59-year-old Christopher “Turk” Batiste was declared missing on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 1. Family members told detectives that Batiste suffered from mental health issues and was last seen being dropped off at a relative’s home in the 27000 block of Barringer Road the night before.
Tracking the Tropics: How Hurricane Hunters helped track Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While the massive and destructive Hurricane Ian was taking aim at the Gulf Coast last week, and millions of Floridians were bracing for impact or preparing to flee home, the Hurricane Hunters were on several rough flights straight into the eye of the storm. The...
