For the 127th time, Georgia will be squaring off against Auburn. The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry started back to 1892 when Auburn defeated Georgia 10-0 in Atlanta. It was Georgia’s second-ever game and Auburn’s first. Strangely enough, the game was played on February 20 and is Georgia’s only February game. Since then, the game has been played every year since 1898, except for certain war years: 1917, 1918, and 1943.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO