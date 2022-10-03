ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Preview: Auburn at No. 2 Georgia

RECORDS: Georgia (5-0, 2-0); Auburn (3-2, 1-1) TV/RADIO: CBS (Tom McCarthy, Rick Neuheisel, Sherree Burruss); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley). Sirius XM (81) The Game. It’s the 126th meeting of the Deep South’s oldest rivalry, as Georgia entertains Auburn Saturday afternoon. Yes, the...
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

Georgia gears up to defend 'wild card' Robby Ashford

Kirby Smart knows his defense is facing a stern challenge on Saturday. Auburn has struggled offensively for much of the 2021 season. But the Tigers' offense has received a bit of a jolt over the past two weeks with the insertion of quarterback Robby Ashford into the starting lineup. If...
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

Stats Crunch: Auburn Game

For the 127th time, Georgia will be squaring off against Auburn. The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry started back to 1892 when Auburn defeated Georgia 10-0 in Atlanta. It was Georgia’s second-ever game and Auburn’s first. Strangely enough, the game was played on February 20 and is Georgia’s only February game. Since then, the game has been played every year since 1898, except for certain war years: 1917, 1918, and 1943.
ATHENS, GA
Scarlet Nation

STULTZ: Auburn-UGA rivalry never more lopsided

There was once a time when Auburn going into Sanford Stadium meant trouble for Georgia. There’s also a time when the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry was the most anticipated game (outside of the Iron Bowl, of course) on Auburn’s schedule. The anticipation was never-ending. Days counting up...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
City
Auburn, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbia, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
City
Athens, GA
Columbia, MO
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Scarlet Nation

WATCH: Jim Donnan recaps Georgia's win over Missouri

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young recap Georgia's comeback win over Missouri, and look ahead to Georgia's home game against Auburn. They field questions from UGASports members and YouTube subscribers. WATCH. LISTEN.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy