Iowa’s First and Oldest Outlet Mall Adds A Variety of New Tenants
Heading into another crucial holiday shopping season, a longtime staple for Eastern Iowa family shoppers is again making changes, and they are banking on customers seeing them as a positive. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Outlets Williamsburg is 31 years old, making it Iowa's first and oldest outlet mall....
KBUR
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
who13.com
Finalists announced in ‘Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin’ contest
IOWA — The search for the best breaded pork tenderloin sandwich in the state of Iowa is nearing the end. On Monday the Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the five finalists in their annual contest to find the restaurant that serves the best take on the Iowa original. The...
KCCI.com
Man arrested while speaking at Newton city council
NEWTON, Iowa — A man from Newton was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting Monday, bringing into focus the balancing act between local council rules and First Amendment rights. Noah Petersen, who describes himself as an activist, tried to use his allocated three minutes to...
who13.com
Man airlifted to hospital after Wapello County house explosion
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa – Authorities in Wapello County are investigating after a house exploded Tuesday in the small town of Chillicothe. At noon Tuesday, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call about a house explosion in the 300 block of High Street in Chillicothe. The caller said there was a man outside the home.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman injured in weekend crash after falling asleep while driving
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — An eastern Iowa woman was injured in a late-night crash after she fell asleep while driving. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday around Mile Marker 45 on U.S. Highway 218 near Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, Kathy Bridget Hensley-Birky,...
2urbangirls.com
Iowa man arrested at city council meeting for criticizing police department
Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts isn’t the only elected official threatening citizens with arrest for expressing their right to Freedom of Speech. A man in Newton, IA, was arrested during a recent city council meeting for speaking out against the City’s police department. On Oct. 3, Noah Petersen,...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Woman Accused of Attacking Spouse with Hammer & Damaging Motorcycles
An Ottumwa woman is accused of attacking her spouse with a hammer after damaging the latter’s motorcycles. 28-year-old Devin Young has been charged with going armed with intent and domestic abuse assault. According to court records, Young was armed with a large hammer when she extensively damaged the victim’s...
Pen City Current
Third-Parties Charging for Military Records
FORT MADISON: The Iowa County Recorders Association wants to make all veterans aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks it has been reported that a third-party company has been charging veterans to record these documents. Please review the Iowa Code chapter and information regarding submitting copies of DD214 documents below. Please remember to always contact your local County Recorder for assistance recording or requesting military records.
kniakrls.com
Former Sheriff Gary Verwers Passes Away at 76
Former Marion County Sheriff Gary Lee Verwers passed away Tuesday, October 4 at the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics. Verwers graduated from Knoxville High School with the Class of 1964. Verwers was the first school resource officer for the Knoxville Community School District. He later became a deputy, and then Chief Deputy at the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. He later served as Sheriff, retiring in 2007. Verwers also served as a volunteer for Knoxville Fire & Rescue and the Knoxville Raceway Fire Crew. He was also a past president of the Marion County Fair Board.
KCCI.com
Iowa man airlifted to the hospital after house explosion in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Iowa — One man is in the hospital after a house explosion in southeast Iowa on Tuesday afternoon. The Wapello County Sheriff's Office says that they received a call about a house that exploded at noon on Tuesday. They say the caller also stated a man was outside the house.
ottumwaradio.com
97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week: Ottumwa Football￼
Ottumwa HyVee’s: North HyVee on Court Street, South HyVee on Quincy Avenue, and Drugstore on the corner of Pennsylvania and Jefferson, along with Ottumwa Radio Group, want to congratulate the Ottumwa football squad, our 97.7 KOTM-FM Team of the Week!. Last week, the Bulldogs ran for 486 yards and...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/5/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 19 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, TWO JUVENILE CALLS, TWO MOTORIST ASSISTS, ONE MISSING PERSON, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE TRANSPORT, ONE THEFT, ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE, ONE RESCUE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE ANIMAL CARCASS, ONE EXTRA PATROL AND ONE OTHER CALL.
kchi.com
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
kniakrls.com
One Injured in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 14
One person was injured in a motorcycle crash north of Knoxville this afternoon. At approximately 1:05 P.M., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Highway 14. Marion County Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville City Rescue and Knoxville Township Fire Department, responded to the scene. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old male from Milton, Iowa, unconscious. Initial investigation shows that the individual was riding with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control of his motorcycle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. After receiving initial emergency care on scene, the male was transferred by helicopter to a hospital in Des Moines. The accident remains under investigation.
iheart.com
Two Facing Prison Time In Iowa Labor Trafficking Case
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two people are pleading guilty in an Iowa labor trafficking case. The two individuals, who have dual U-S and Micronesia citizenship, were indicted for recruiting two young men from Micronesia to work in a meat processing plant. The pair admitted taking the victims' passports and getting meatpacking jobs for them in Ottumwa. Investigators say the victim's passports and paychecks were seized, except for 20-dollars per week. Investigators say the victims were kept isolated and communication with family was controlled and monitored.
KCJJ
2 Washington County residents arrested on multiple drug charges after 1 is caught urinating outside IC bar
A pair of Washington County residents was arrested early Saturday morning after Iowa City Police say one of them was caught urinating outside an Iowa City bar. Arrest records indicate officers were on foot patrol outside H Bar on South Van Buren Street just before 1:30 Saturday morning when they observed 26-year-old Jamouri Hollingsworth of Washington urinating in an alley. He was allegedly trying to shield a baggie of marijuana under his arm. Hollingsworth was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.
ottumwaradio.com
Micronesian Couple Pleads Guilty in Ottumwa Human Trafficking Case
A Micronesian couple awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in a human trafficking case that took place in Ottumwa. Nesly Mwarecheong, 46, and Bertino Weires, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court in Des Moines to two counts of unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of trafficking or forced labor.
ktvo.com
Hedrick man convicted of attempted child enticement denied resentencing
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A judge has denied the resentencing request of a southeast Iowa man convicted in a 2018 attempted child enticement case. Matthew Reynolds, 30, of Hedrick, Iowa, was sentenced back in May 2021 to two years on an attempted child enticement charge. Wapello County deputies arrested Reynolds...
khqa.com
Ft. Madison woman facing felony drug charges
FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop ended with a Fort Madison woman facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig, 38, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave. in Fort Madison after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her over and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.
