Related
Amazon Home Delivery Robots Latest Victims of Cost Cuts
In an ongoing effort to curtail costs, Amazon is pulling the plug on the recent testing phase of its autonomous home delivery robots. Scout, Amazon’s self-driving delivery robot that rolled out in 2019, is no longer in operation, Bloomberg reported on Friday (Oct. 7) citing unnamed sources with insider information.
Google Debuts Lower-Cost Pixels as iPhone Demand Shrinks
Google unveiled a suite of new products Thursday (Oct. 6), including its first-ever watch and phones priced lower than the ones offered by market leaders Apple and Samsung. Announced in a company blog post, the products include Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, which the company said offer improved voice and camera, as well as Face Unlock, a facial recognition feature to help users more easily access their phones.
Subscriptions Push Premium Over Freemium Amid Rising Prices
Apps dabbling in everything from retail to romance are charging for more features as way to generate new revenue streams from legions of “freemium” or unpaid users. While the freemium model has long been used to entice users to try a service and then, over time, upsell them into buying access to richer features, the widespread effect of belt-tightening and app fatigue appear to be pushing more apps to find new ways to monetize their experiences.
Toyota Apologizes For Breach of User Info
The world’s biggest carmaker on Friday (Oct. 7) apologized for a breach apparently caused by a third-party vendor that is thought to have leaked close to 300,000 email addresses and associated customer management numbers. Toyota Motor announced on its website that email addresses and associated customer management numbers for...
Today in the Connected Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays
Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
Swollen Retail Inventories Leave Small Businesses Short on Warehouse Space
A glut of inventory for America’s big retailers has left small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the country scrambling to find warehouse space. Real estate and logistics experts say larger companies need more room to keep their excess inventories, which has ratcheted up costs for smaller merchants, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Macy’s Outmaneuvers Bigger Rivals on Inventory Control
While apparel brands such as Gap, Kohl’s and Nike have all struggled with excess inventories this year, Macy’s has managed to avoid this problem. The department store chain’s inventory was up 7% at the close of its most recent quarter, compared to 37% at Gap, 44% at Nike and 48% increase for Kohl’s, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Oct. 5).
Visa Says Fraudsters Are Right Behind Consumers in Return to Stores
The great reopening is upon us. Life is returning to normal, in many parts of the world. In the process, it’s reopening some lucrative channels for fraudsters and other criminals seeking to co-opt our personal and card-level data to keep their schemes chugging along. “The fraudsters are really innovative,...
Spotify Cancels 11 Podcasts, Trims Jobs
Spotify is canceling 11 of its original podcasts a move that will reportedly lead the streaming audio platform to lay off less than 5% of its staff in that category. As Tech Crunch reported Thursday (Oct. 6), the decision will affect the studios Parcast and Gimlet, according to a source with knowledge of the matter. Some staff will be reassigned to other podcasts, the report said.
Apollo Global Management Bows Out of Musk-Twitter Deal
Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street, which both were set to provide financing for Elon Musk to buy Twitter, have backed out of those talks, Reuters wrote, citing unnamed sources. Musk and Twitter have been in a court battle following Musk’s shift away from his offer to buy the company...
Report: TikTok Owner ByteDance Saw Losses Triple in 2021
ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, saw its operating losses triple in 2021, ballooning to more than $7 billion as the company spent to fuel its growth. That’s according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) report by The Wall Street Journal, citing an internal financial report shared with employees of the privately-held company. The report also showed ByteDance producing an operating profit in 2022’s first quarter, a sign the company could be turning things around after years of heavy losses.
EMEA Daily: Expanded Tink Partnership Brings Open Banking Payments to Adyen
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Adyen has tapped Tink to enable open banking payments, and Google announced its intention to launch a new cloud region in South Africa. The open banking platform, Tink, announced in a blog post today that it has partnered with the global payments...
EU Watchdog Mulls Regulation of AI-Cybersecurity Firms
In what’s been called the fourth industrial revolution, artificial intelligence (AI) is radically transforming global economies at a pace that has regulators scrambling to keep up. In the European Union (EU), the proposed Regulation Laying Down Harmonized Rules on Artificial Intelligence (“the AI Act”) is the most comprehensive piece...
Walmart Expands US and Canada Marketplace for Indian Exporters
Walmart is looking to make it easier for Indian companies to leverage its Walmart Marketplace to bring more products to shoppers ahead of the yearly holiday shopping season with a “Global Seller Summit” in Delhi recently, a company press release said. The summit was held on Sept. 27....
Retailers Turn to Inventory Tech and Robotics to Ease Pain of Limited Warehouse Space
In retail, speed is a strategic advantage. So is having the right inventory on hand at the right time. Much, of course, depends on having the right goods physically present, lining the shelves within the warehouses and ready to line the (virtual and brick and mortar) shelves to entice customers.
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation
In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
Chase, Pye Team on Self-Service POS Payments Security
Kiosk manufacturer Pye is joining forces with Chase to process secure payments at self-service point-of-sale (POS) stations in Canada. In a press release Thursday (Oct. 6), Pye said it will connect its equipment with Chase’s end-to-end secure payment system, helping to move electronic payment methods along. That will include contactless payment options via Android and Apple Pay.
Euro, Dollar Clearing Agencies Prep for Real-Time Transatlantic Payments
The Clearing House (TCH), EBA CLEARING and SWIFT are on track to begin piloting their transatlantic instant payment system known as Immediate Cross-Border Payments (IXB), the three organizations stated today (Oct. 6) in a joint press release. First announced in April this year, the IXB pilot will leverage the existing...
Google Announces New Cloud Region in South Africa
Google announced Wednesday (Oct. 10) that it will launch its first African cloud region in South Africa. The announcement was made by Niral Patel, the Director of Google Cloud in Africa, during today’s Google for Africa 2022 event. “I am excited to officially announce our intent to open a...
