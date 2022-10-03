ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

kwos.com

Man convicted in Eldon funeral home attack

A St. Louis area man is convicted of trying to shoot his ex – wife at an Eldon funeral home. 57 – year old Bradley Duncan was charged with domestic assault and weapons charges. he was accused of attempting to shoot the woman at the Millard Rekus Home last year.
ELDON, MO
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian

The Englewood community on the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties was hit hard by Hurricane Ian as the eye of the category four storm swept through last week. Many people in the community are now without homes after the devastating winds tore them apart. WINK News was given a...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
kwos.com

KWOS Randy Tobler looks at Illinois mobile abortion clinic

KWOS’ Dr. Randy Tobler has been an O-B / G-Y-N for years. He’s no fan of Illinois Planned Parenthood’s announcement that they will open a mobile abortion clinic just across the river from Missouri, which no longer allows the procedure …. Tobler, who’s worked at several rural...
ILLINOIS STATE
kwos.com

Woman now charged in Fort Wood shooting

A woman is charged with shooting and wounding her ex husband at Fort Leonard Wood. 30 – year old Katara Hamilton is accused of shooting her Army sergeant former spouse when she demaned to see their child Tuesday night. M-P’s found the soldier with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was flown to a Springfield hospital.
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
kwos.com

Columbia and Jefferson City are under a frost advisory

A freeze warning is now in effect for Mexico, Laddonia, Macon and other northern towns in the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says freezing temperatures of between 30 and 32 degrees are expected tomorrow (Saturday) morning. The NWS says sensitive outdoor vegetation...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico

The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring. The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.
MEXICO, MO

