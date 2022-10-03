“Is Covid at My Door?,” detail from 180 photographs in 3 sections, archival digital prints, total 72″h x 40″w, 2021/2022 (From the artist) The artistic quality of Judith Levy’s “At the Heart of the Matter,” with installations ranging from video to mixed media to photography to sculpture, is beyond reproach and reflects the artist’s decades of experience as both social critic and visual minstrel. Her latest entry into Kansas City’s artistic catalog represents an effort that is both deeply personal and bravely communal in the way in which it addresses some of the most calamitous dilemmas facing humanity and the planet. And although the messages of the work are not subtle, they are indeed suitable to the time and place in which humankind finds itself. Just as the occupant of a burning house screams for help rather than asks with a whisper, Levy’s creations are the anguished howl of a world imperiled.

