Read full article on original website
Related
myozarksonline.com
Shooting in Phelps County
One person was arrested and another was hospitalized following a shooting in Rolla on Wednesday evening. According to the Rolla Police Department, officers responded to the 14-hundred block of Hauck Drive, where two men were fighting. During the altercation, on of the men pulled a gun and shot the 29-year-old multiple times, before running away. The victim was transported to Phelps Health with serious injuries. Witnesses were able to provide officers with information about the suspect, and 22-year-old Tanner Branson was located in the 15-hundred block of Heller Street. After negotiations with law enforcement, Branson surrendered to authorities and was taken into custody. Branson, who is from Rolla, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
houstonherald.com
Man arrested in Texas County child neglect case
A man wanted on a felony Texas County warrant for child neglect was arrested early Wednesday in Webster County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lucas L. McGaugh, 40, of Norwood, also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, the patrol said. McCaugh is held without bond in the Webster...
Rolla man in jail after shooting leads to standoff
ROLLA, Mo. – A shooting injured a Rolla man Wednesday, and the suspect was placed under arrest after a standoff with police. Tanner Branson, 22, is charged with assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police were called to the 1400 block of Hauck Drive at around 6:30 pm Wednesday to investigate […]
houstonherald.com
Man charged after incident in Houston involving assault with knife
A man faces four felony charges and is held on $1 million bond in the Texas County Jail after allegedly assaulting a woman with a knife during an incident Friday, Sept. 30, in Houston. Dylan Saltkill, 26, of Houston, is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, armed criminal action...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 arrested in Lake Ozark fentanyl, cocaine drug bust
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark. According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used […]
Hartville fire kills one person Friday morning
HARTVILLE, Mo. – One person was found dead following a fire early Friday morning. The Wright County Sheriff’s office said firefighters arrived at the scene of a fire on Alma Road just outside of Hartville before dawn on October 7. Firefighters were able to put out the flames around 4:30 am and found that the […]
Laclede Record
Sheriff’s office seeks answers in suspicious death case
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what happened in the suspicious death of Lebanon resident Hope L. Arnold, 33. Robert Eugene Nyman, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident last week following the preliminary investigation. On Sept. 26 deputies with the Sheriff’s Office located the body of Arnold on Route 66 near Hazelgreen. Arnold’s body was located over an embankment off the highway in the 33000 block of Rt. 66. Deputies were called to the area after a resident found what appeared to be a body part in their yard. For more on this story see the LCR.
Another Licking prisoner dies: 7th in one month
LICKING, Mo. — Another prisoner of the South Central Correctional Center in Licking, Missouri, died. Demarco Washington, 35, of St. Louis County, is the seventh prisoner to die in one month at the Licking prison. He was serving a 10-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree burglary, and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRMS Radio
Lake Ozark Search Warrant Results in Multiple Drug Offenses
Camdenton, MO, 10-07-22 – Late Wednesday afternoon, 10-05-22, Camden County Sheriff’s Deputies and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant at an apartment on Casa del Rio Dr in Lake Ozark. As a result of the search warrant, law enforcement officers...
houstonherald.com
Coroner releases report for August
Texas County Coroner Marie Lasaster answered 17 calls in August, according to her monthly report. There were 14 natural deaths: Cancer (4), Chronic pulmonary disease (3), heart attack (2), advanced age (2), stroke (1), pulmonary embolism (1) and heart failure (1). There were no homicides, one suicide by gunshot wound,...
Death rate at prison in Licking several times national average
LICKING, Mo. — A seventh inmate has died in one month at the men’s state prison in Licking. The South Central Correctional Center won’t comment on the deadly trend until toxicology reports come back. The Texas County Coroner said that could take up to two months, as labs are backlogged and positive toxicology reports require […]
houstonherald.com
Woman charged after allegedly stealing truck and taking Licking officer on high-speed chase
After allegedly stealing a pickup from the Mountain Grove area and later being involved in a high-speed chase with a Licking Police Department officer on U.S. 63, a woman faces a pair of felony charges. Terracotta Warren, 41, of the 100 block of Anderson Street in Seymour, is charged with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonherald.com
UPDATED: One arrested; suspect in search arrested
Subject in manhunt caught Tuesday night. An arrest in Texas County on Tuesday morning preceded a manhunt in the Dunn area. Stephanie L. Johnson, 35, of Mountain Grove, was wanted on a Texas County warrant charging her with DWI. She was taken to the Texas County Jail. Shortly after her...
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor issues audit results of Dent County
State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued her audit of Dent County, located in southeast Missouri. The county received a rating of “good,” which is the same rating issued in a 2019 audit of the county. During the course of the audit, auditors noted that the Sheriff’s fee bank...
howellcountynews.com
Teacher charged with stalking and harassment
A former Fairview Elementary School teacher has been charged with stalking and harassing a former student on social media. Sheldon Wilkening, 38, of West Plains faces felony charges after a West Plains Police Department investigation. Police began their investigation when the student's mother reported that her 15-year-old daughter received inappropriate...
myozarksonline.com
3 arrested for stealing in Wright County
Three Hartville men are facing charges in connection with the theft of property from the 5-thousand block of Steel Bluff Road in Hartville. The investigation began when a Wright County Deputy arrested, Nathan Withnell for unlawful possession of a firearm, at a low water bridge known as Stair Step. During the investigation, the deputy found checkbooks with names of people other than Withnell, in his pickup. The deputy also found several items that had been stolen from the residence on Steel Bluff Road. The property owner who was with the deputy said it was obvious that all of the buildings had been ransacked. The investigation led law enforcement to the residence of Michael Harrison where several pieces of stolen property were found, and a pickup that belonged to Larry Landsdown held additional property and a baggie that contained methamphetamine. It’s estimated that the stolen property is valued at $ 75 thousand dollars. According to the report, some of the properties had been sold for scrap for around $5-thousand-dollars. Withnell is charged with 2 counts of receiving stolen property, Harrison is charged with 1 count of receiving stolen property, and Lansdown is charged with burglary.
myozarksonline.com
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject for questioning
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a subject for questioning. Desante White was last seen wearing black shorts in the area of Hardin Lane. The Sheriff’s Department describes him as a black male with long dreads. He is wanted for questioning in reference to an assault. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Desante White should call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency at 573-774-6196. The Sheriff’s Department notes that the subject is only a person of interest and is wanted for questioning at this time.
KRMS Radio
Charges Filed Against Camdenton Man In Lebanon Woman’s Suspicious Death
Initial charges have been filed against a Camdenton man in the case of a 33 year old Lebanon woman’s suspicious death last month. The body of Hope Arnold was found in a roadside ditch in Hazlegreen in Laclede County last Monday, September 26th. In a statement the Laclede County...
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County
A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
The historic Bates-Geers House has the past written all over it
Bates-Geers house located north of Roby, Missouri in rural Texas County.UnclePhooey, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. From the outward appearance of the old structure of the Bates-Geers House, the history of this house is inviting but I wouldn't want to walk around it alone at night. The floors of the house are probably damaged. The chimneys, however, appear intact. The house is located on Slabtown Road.
Comments / 1