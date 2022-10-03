Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Oct. 7-10
PHOENIX - Some good news for Phoenix-area drivers this weekend – there are no major closures going into effect. However, there will be some restrictions on ramps and frontage roads:. US 60. The eastbound US 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 Price freeway will remain closed until Oct....
New lanes open on I-10 in Tempe, Ahwatukee
Drivers frustrated by frequent closures and lane restrictions on Interstate 10 in the Southeast Valley finally have been rewarded for their patience. Arizona Department of Transportation on Monday opened new eastbound lanes south of Baseline Road as part of the I-10/Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The move is expected to create a smoother commute for Maricopans who work in areas fed by I-10 and U.S. 60.
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving crane truck in Mesa
MESA, Ariz — One person had died, and at least three others were injured in a crash on State Route 24 in Mesa Thursday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:44 p.m. on State Route 24 and Williams Field Road involving a crossover SUV and crane truck, the Mesa Fire Department said.
KTAR.com
Woman dies after vehicle runs into concrete barrier on Phoenix freeway ramp
PHOENIX – A woman was killed early Thursday when her vehicle hit a concrete barrier on a Phoenix freeway ramp, authorities said. A single-vehicle collision at the Interstate 10 off-ramp to 16th Street was reported around 12:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The driver,...
fox10phoenix.com
Semi rollover crash on I-10 near Tonopah leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt
TONOPAH, Ariz. - Interstate 10 has reopened east of Tonopah after a deadly crash involving a semi truck early Thursday morning. The collision happened just before 3 a.m. near Hassayampa River, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Officials say a van hauling a trailer and a semi were...
1 Died, 1 Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Peoria (Peoria, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Peoria. The officials stated that the crash happened on the Loop 101 freeway when an 18-year-old driver made a U-turn hitting [..]
AZFamily
Parts of U.S. 60 to close in Tempe for next few weeks
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe is working on “final repairs” to the water main that broke last May right near McClintock. The water main had a hole in it which flooded the U.S. 60. Crews had to stop the water before ripping up and repaving the roadway.
Semi-truck driver hit and killed by oncoming truck while checking load on I-17
PHOENIX — A man is dead after he was hit by a truck while on the side of Interstate 17 Friday morning. Around 8 a.m. Friday, a semi-truck driver pulled off from the northbound lanes of I-17 north of the Happy Valley Road exit. The driver was securing his load on the right side of the road when a passing pickup truck struck him, Arizona DPS said.
KTAR.com
Interstate 17 closes in both directions after Monday’s storms in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Interstate 17 in Phoenix closed Monday night in both directions for storm-related reasons, traffic officials said. Northbound I-17 is closed at Dunlap Avenue and southbound I-17 is closed at Peoria Avenue as a precaution due to the weather affecting Valley Metro’s light-rail project at the freeway, the Arizona Department of Traffic announced in a press release just before 8 p.m.
AZFamily
Mailers sent to Tempe residents claim neighborhoods at-risk of flight path changes
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Tempe city officials are still at odds over the proposal to build residential housing in an entertainment district. Mailers were sent out to Tempe residents this week, saying their neighborhood was at-risk of the project. The news caught many caught off guard. Nick Bastian is among the Tempe residents who received a mailer. He’s lived in the area on and off for 50 years. “It said ‘take action now to keep planes from flying over your home,’” he said. “That seems a little disingenous to me. Nobody’s asking anybody to change flight patterns.”
fox10phoenix.com
Massive north Phoenix apartment fire leaves 80 residents displaced
Phoenix firefighters were kept busy Thursday night after three fires broke out across the city - and one of them left dozens displaced. Firefighters extinguished a large third-alarm apartment fire near 12th Street and Cinnabar in north Phoenix. Crews say they were called just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 6...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Indigenous Peoples' Day...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix using new smart cameras to improve traffic, safety
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix says it is using unique technology to make our streets safer. It started a new pilot program and installed smart cameras at two busy intersections in downtown Phoenix. Arizona State University entrepreneurs created cameras that use artificial intelligence to collect data on...
See How Insanely Different This Part Of Arizona Looked 50 Years Ago
The photo shows what one part of Arizona looked like in 1966.
AZFamily
80 people displaced after large fire breaks out at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Crews say 80 people will be displaced after huge apartment fire broke out in north Phoenix on Thursday evening. The flames broke out around 7 p.m. at a complex near Cave Creek Road and Cinnabar Avenue, north of Dunlap Avenue. One man had minor burns, firefighters said. Residents will be taken to temporary housing, but it’s still unknown what sparked the fire.
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Four hospitalized after early morning crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people are in the hospital after a crash near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix police officers say one car was headed east on Thomas Road when it crashed into another car heading north on 35th Avenue. Three women were taken to the hospital from the vehicle headed north. They are in critical condition. One of the two men in the vehicle headed east was taken in stable condition.
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
KTAR.com
Goodyear announces plans to create downtown area GSQ
PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear and Globe Corporation announced Thursday plans to develop a mixed-used, walkable downtown area. Construction on project, which would be located north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and PebbleCreek Parkway, could begin as soon as 2023 if approved by the city council in the coming months, city officials said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Uptown Farmers Market is back with some changes
The weekly Wednesday Uptown Farmers Market at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix is back starting Oct. 5, and there are some changes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
