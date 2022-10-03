Read full article on original website
THE PUB - CLOSED - Thank you for a wonderful season – See you in 2023!
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
United Way chapter welcomes feedback at community forum in Newcastle
United Way of Mid Coast Maine (UWMCM) is looking ahead to the future needs of Lincoln County residents and welcomes community feedback at a strategic planning session in Newcastle on Friday, Oct. 14. “United Way brings people together to build a strong, compassionate community that helps all of us – our families, friends, colleagues, employees, and neighbors,” said Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine.
BRHS Project Graduation raffle underway
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 2023 will be holding a raffle to raise funds for their Project Graduation trip to Boston in June 2023. Drawing #1 - $100 gift card to Pinkham’s Gourmet Market, $25 gift card to Farm 23 and a $25 gift card to Hannaford.
Bath Area Family YMCA launching inclusive program in partnership with Special Olympics Maine
The Bath Family YMCA in partnership with Special Olympics Maine and the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, are providing a new opportunity to Maine Citizens with intellectual disabilities through the Special Olympics Maine Unified Champion Club. The Unified Champion Club is dedicated to promoting social inclusion by pairing people with and without intellectual disabilities through shared recreational sports and activities. A simple principle that playing and competing together creates a quick path to friendships and understanding. The Unified Champion Club focuses on building an inclusive climate that emphasizes collaboration, engagement, and mutual respect for all people regardless of their abilities.
Cheese and goodies sale going on
Boothbay Region Historical Society is holding its popular cheese and treats fundraiser today and Saturday, Oct. 8. The stand at the BRHS Museum at 72 Oak Street, Boothbay Harbor opened at 10 a.m. and will close at 2 p.m. today. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday until the food is gone.
Coastal Rivers celebrates newest trail with ribbon cutting
A warm sun was shining and a smattering of acorns dropped from nearby trees as Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust trustees and staff, along with local and town officials and lead donors and volunteers, celebrated the land trust’s newest trail with a ribbon cutting. Coastal Rivers Executive Director Steven Hufnagel...
Celebrate Indigenous People's Day
The Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat is honored to welcome Gabriel Frey and Suzanne Greenlaw, authors of “The First Blade of Sweetgrass,” to our next Community Literacy Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10:30 a.m. When their daughters were born, Suzanne and Gabriel were dismayed by the lack...
Garden Club member to present on creating mini greenhouse for winter seed germination
Boothbay Region Garden Club (https://www.boothbayregiongardenclub.org/) member Deanna Clarkson will be presenting a very successful method for germinating seedlings by using milk jugs to create a mini-greenhouse environment. The presentation will take place at the Club’s next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church (32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor). Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend!
Mink on the shore
Southport photographer Stephanie Morrison seems to find a wide variety of wildlife when out shooting photos. Here she found a mink along the shore searching for food – which as successful.
Edgecomb Eddy rewards students for good behavior
Edgecomb Eddy School students are being rewarded for good behavior with a feather. Students receive their reward for following expected behaviors around campus. Principal Tom Landberg explained the Positive Behavior Intervention Supports initiative during the Oct. 3 school committee meeting. “We have specific statements for all areas of the school, playground, hallways, bathrooms, cafeteria and classrooms. All use positive language. There aren’t any ‘no’ statements. Positive language speaks to what students should be doing, for instance one of our hallway expectations is “quiet voice and walking feet,’” he said.
Boothbay region receiving big splash of county ARPA funds to safeguard drinking water
The Boothbay Region Clean Drinking Water Initiative to protect the local water supply is receiving American Rescue Plan Act funds via Lincoln County. The initiative consists of Southport, Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor, as well as Boothbay Region Land Trust, Bigelow Laboratory, Boothbay Region Water District, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Knickerbocker Lake Association and Boothbay Region YMCA.
BCA seeking volunteers for ice rink, Common lighting projects
Boothbay Civic Association is looking for a few good men and women to help create a community ice rink. For decades, the BCA has been instrumental in funding projects, from the Boothbay municipal building to an imaging camera for the fire department. More recently, the association’s focus has been on...
Shoe prints and scarecrows
Scarecrows don’t go around on their own except in books and movies, and the scarecrows in Wiscasset village need your help to exist again this year. And this year, the ones you build – as a business, family, or anyone else with the festive, fall and/or creative spirit – will be made where Wiscasset used to make them. Scarecrowfest, which Parks and Recreation and Wiscasset Area Chamber of Commerce partner on, is back at the municipal building after some years on the common.
Rotary Club Barn sales benefit community and beyond
Fall into some great deals at the Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club Barn every Saturday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at 66 Montgomery Road, Boothbay Harbor. We have new inventory of vintage furniture, household goods, tools, and collectibles every week. You never know what treasure you might find. All items in the barn are donated from members of this generous, kind, and interesting community we live in.
THIS WEEKEND AT THE MUSUEM!
Are you ready to get some serious holiday shopping done this weekend???!!!! You will not find a more FUN and EFFECTIVE way to get the job done than this! Wander the Boothbay Railway Village green, eat delicious foods, sip on warm, 'hand-crafted for Fall' beverages, and listen to amazing music! All the while shopping at more than 60 incredible booths filled with art, handmade and vintage goods! Call your friends, make your plans, and we will see you there!
Get Out The Vote Party with live music, food trucks Oct. 15
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) is hosting a Get Out The Vote (GOTV) party called Rally for Democracy on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion in Damariscotta. Parking is available next door at the Central Lincoln County YMCA, at 525 Main St. Accessible spots at the Legion are reserved for those with special designation plates or placards.
BRHS field hockey raffle winners announced
The Boothbay Region Lady Seahawks field hockey team raffled off two five person dinner bags to support ongoing fundraising efforts for the team. The Surf and Turf themed baskets were made possible by the generous donations of Atlantic Edge Lobster, Pinkham’s Gourmet Market and Cathy Blake. The drawing was held Oct. 3.
BRHS field hockey postponed
Boothbay Region High School Athletic Director Allan Crocker has announced that today’s home field hockey game against the Winthrop Ramblers has been postponed due to the rain. A make-up date has been set for Friday, Oct. 14 at 3:30 p.m., with a junior varsity game to follow.
