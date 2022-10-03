Read full article on original website
Related
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
Tropical system in Caribbean could become next major hurricane to strike the US
Meteorologists are closely watching a tropical system - currently dubbed “Invest 98L” - with the potential to build into a major storm in the Caribbean or Gulf Coast region next week.The storm has a high chance of forming into cyclone in the next five days as it moves through the southern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Centre (NHC). If so, it will likely be called Hermine or Ian from the official list of hurricane names.While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season got off to a slow start, Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico earlier this week and is now tracking...
Ominous Warning About Receding Water in Florida Is 'Stuff of Nightmares'
Officials are advising people against going out into receding water, which they warn will return once Hurricane Ian makes landfall.
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideedition.com
Florida Man Missing After Allegedly Trying to Jet Ski From South Florida to the Bahamas
Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Florida man who they say may have been attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Fifty-two-year-old Charles Walker was last seen on Pompano Beach on September 23 at around 5:00 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
WATCH: Massive Monitor Lizard Attempts to Break Into Florida Home
Although Floridians have to watch out for lurking alligators in their neighborhoods, there’s now a new threat: monitor lizards. Recently, one Florida resident was greeted by an uninvited guest when they discovered a monitor lizard trying to sneak in through a window. Like something from Godzilla, the clip, posted...
Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida
First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bodies exposed at Florida cemetery in Hurricane Ian aftermath: 'It's hard to believe'
Bodies buried at Oakland Cemetery near Orlando were exposed after Hurricane Ian caused major destruction across Florida, including damaging winds and severe flooding.
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to be a major hurricane next week
Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to significantly strengthen as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida early next week. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest forecast.
The Weather Channel
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
WATCH: Crazy Florida Men Swim in Ocean During Hurricane Ian, Get Obliterated by Waves
Florida is hit with more hurricanes than any other state in the country. In fact, of the nearly 300 hurricanes that have hit the United States since 1851, close to half have churned their way through Florida. The Sunshine State also sees the most severe storms. A staggering 37 of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy, 11, plunges to his death after falling from 19-story balcony while family was fleeing Hurricane Ian
A YOUNG boy tragically plunged to his death from a 19-story balcony after his family fled from Hurricane Ian. The 11-year-old had sought safety at a condo in Panama City Beach after leaving Jacksonville with his relatives when tragedy struck. Despite their home city being spared the full ferocity of...
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80 percent chance of development
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of two disturbances in the Atlantic now has an 80% chance of becoming a tropical depression sometime in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said. According to the NHC, a broad area of low pressure has continued to produce showers and thunderstorms...
What does Sanibel Island look like after Hurricane Ian? See for yourself
Sanibel Island was a perfect escape for many people from South Florida. A place to pick shells, see nature, have a good meal, kick back in the sand.
Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone
A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
WATCH: Florida's Sanibel Island destroyed by Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian continues its path of destruction, one of the hardest-hit areas was Sanibel Island in Lee County, Florida.
Florida Warns Alligators, Snakes and Bears Will Emerge During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is looking to be one of the worst storms Florida has ever seen, and officials are warning residents to be wary of displaced wildlife.
Comments / 0