ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbar, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

West Virginia & Kentucky companies team up to send funds to Hurricane Ian recovery

LETART, W.Va. (WV News) — Felman Production, a Letart, West Virginia-based metallurgy manufacturing company, and CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a Calvert City, Kentucky-based mining and metals company, announced Friday they are providing $50,000 to support the people and communities recovering from the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.
LETART, WV
WVNews

Point Pleasant girls soccer blanks Sissonville, 8-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant girls soccer team easily disposed of the visiting Sissonville Lady Indians on Wednesday night in Point Pleasant, as they romped them by a final score of 8-0 in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader. Point Pleasant (9-1-4) struck first at...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunbar, WV
Ripley, WV
Obituaries
Dunbar, WV
Obituaries
State
West Virginia State
City
Ripley, WV
WVNews

Point Pleasant boys soccer ties Alexander, 1-1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant boys soccer team played host to Alexander on Thursday night in the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader, but neither team emerged victorious as the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Alexander got on the scoreboard first with 20:13 left in...
POINT PLEASANT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy