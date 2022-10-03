Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
West Virginia & Kentucky companies team up to send funds to Hurricane Ian recovery
LETART, W.Va. (WV News) — Felman Production, a Letart, West Virginia-based metallurgy manufacturing company, and CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a Calvert City, Kentucky-based mining and metals company, announced Friday they are providing $50,000 to support the people and communities recovering from the devastating destruction caused by Hurricane Ian.
WVNews
Point Pleasant's Kanaan Abbas
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant boys soccer team played host to Alexand…
WVNews
North Carolina business owner enters guilty plea in West Virginia federal court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A North Carolina business owner pleaded guilty to lying to the United States Department of Agriculture regarding the Nicholas County coal he pledged as collateral for a $9 million USDA-backed business loan. According to court documents and statements made in court, Michael James Peters,...
WVNews
Point Pleasant girls soccer blanks Sissonville, 8-0
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant girls soccer team easily disposed of the visiting Sissonville Lady Indians on Wednesday night in Point Pleasant, as they romped them by a final score of 8-0 in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader. Point Pleasant (9-1-4) struck first at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Point Pleasant boys soccer ties Alexander, 1-1
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - The Point Pleasant boys soccer team played host to Alexander on Thursday night in the second game of a girls/boys doubleheader, but neither team emerged victorious as the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Alexander got on the scoreboard first with 20:13 left in...
Comments / 0