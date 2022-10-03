Designer Bag Bingo returns to the South County on October 11 when Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care (CHPC) hosts at the Lakewood American Legion. “What better way to kick of the holiday shopping season than to win a gorgeous bag for yourself or someone you love?” says B.J. Buonaito, events manager for CHPC. “Buy a ticket, win a bag, and bring some color into your life this fall. You deserve it!”

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO