WRFA-LP, YWCA Jamestown Launch New “Broadscast” Radio Program
WRFA-LP A new, locally-produced radio program and podcast focusing on various social and women’s issues affecting the community is making its debut this fall in Jamestown. YWCA Jamestown is collaborating with WRFA-LP (107.9 FM) to present the YWCA Jamestown’s “Broadscast” radio show. The program will be broadcast twice a week on 107.9 FM in Jamestown and all episodes will also be available “on demand” online.
Designer Bag Bingo Sashays to the South County October 11th
Designer Bag Bingo returns to the South County on October 11 when Chautauqua Hospice and Palliative Care (CHPC) hosts at the Lakewood American Legion. “What better way to kick of the holiday shopping season than to win a gorgeous bag for yourself or someone you love?” says B.J. Buonaito, events manager for CHPC. “Buy a ticket, win a bag, and bring some color into your life this fall. You deserve it!”
