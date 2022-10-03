Read full article on original website
Related
Gerard Butler's 'Last Seen Alive' Character Sounds Scottish and American All at Once
The premise of the film Last Seen Alive is terrifying — a husband and wife make a routine stop at a gas station. The wife goes into the store to buy a snack and never returns to the car. Article continues below advertisement. But you know what we're more...
Dr. Stanton Could Be Hiding More Than We Know in 'The Midnight Club' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. In Netflix’s newest horror series for young audiences, The Midnight Club, a group of teens is drawn together under hospice care at the mysterious Brightcliffe Manor. Directed by Mike Flanagan, the series follows Ilonka (Iman Benson) as she tries to figure out what secrets lurk beneath the surface of the foreboding mansion turned hospice facility, which is run by Dr. Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp).
A Series of Harrowing Events Plague Netflix's 'Luckiest Girl Alive' — Is it Based on a True Story?
Spoiler alert: This article contains book and movie spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive. When it comes to putting our traumas behind us, leaving our baggage at the door, so to speak, it takes a fierce amount of "fake it till you make it" energy. While it's of course possible to lead a brand-new life void of the horrors once endured, sometimes the past comes back to bite us in the most brutal of ways. In Netflix's mystery film Luckiest Girl Alive, a soon-to-be New York Times editor boasting what she calls "the edge" is thrown for a loop when an ominous tragedy from her private-high-school past resurfaces, forcing her to confront her personal demons.
'Frasier' Star Kelsey Grammer Has Never Shied Away From Sharing His Political Beliefs
Actor Kelsey Grammer has been a household name since his beloved psychiatrist character Dr. Frasier Crane was a regular on Cheers. The five-time Emmy winner would of course go on to star in the hit spinoff Frasier, which ran for 11 seasons before wrapping up in 2004. The actor has kept busy since, continuing his recurring Sideshow Bob role on The Simpsons and appearing on a range of shows from 30 Rock to Dr. Death.
RELATED PEOPLE
What Happened to Galadriel’s Husband on ‘The Rings of Power’?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 7. Fans of the Lord of the Rings trilogy might remember Celeborn, Galadriel’s husband and Lothlórien co-ruler, played in the movies by actor Marton Csokas. Article continues below advertisement. But while...
Seasmoke Is Alone After Laenor's "Death" in 'House of the Dragon'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and House of the Dragon. When Laenor faked his death in House of the Dragon, it was a shock to noth book and TV fans. The plot veered far off course from the source material since, in the books, Laenor is actually killed by his lover. But now that we know he's not dead and is instead alive on the other side of the world, what happens to his dragon, Seasmoke?
Ribbit! Leap-Frog Literally Jumps Onto the Screen in 'She-Hulk'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Finally, Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law delivers … in more ways than one. Not only does Matt Murdock aka Daredevil finally join the MCU, but we also meet Leap-Frog. Some of us thought he would be Frog-Man, but instead, we get Leap-Frog, who is related to the aforementioned Frog-Man.
How Does HBO Max's 'Velma' Connect to the Original 'Scooby-Doo'? (NYCC FIRST LOOK)
The newest HBO Max show to put an adult animation spin on a beloved character is Mindy Kaling's Velma. The show, which stars Mindy as the voice of the titular sleuth, is a prequel to the classic Scooby-Doo mystery series that adults and children alike know and love. Article continues...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Max Thieriot Says Wife Lexi Helped Persuade Him to Star in ‘Fire Country’
Ahead of the series premiere of his new show Fire Country, actor Max Thieriot is giving props to wife Lexi Murphy and SEAL Team costar A.J. Buckley for helping him realize that he had to star in the firefighter drama, which he also co-wrote. Article continues below advertisement. “A.J. had...
Who Are Bella Ramsey's Parents? All About the 'Catherine Called Birdy' Star's Family
English actress Bella Ramsey (real name: Isabella May Ramsey) may be fairly new to the entertainment world, but she’s been able to make quite an impression on audiences. The 19-year-old first gained major attention after appearing on Game of Thrones as Lyanna Mormont. Bella later spread her wings in other feature films and series that have cemented her place in the industry. Now, the young talent is starring in the film Catherine Called Birdy, and fans are ready to learn more about her.
'The Midnight Club' Is Bound to Be One Sinister Series — Where Was It Filmed?
Alas, spooky season is here — do you know what that means? A brand new Mike Flanagan production!. This year's entry into the MFCU (Mike Flanagan Cinematic Universe) is none other than The Midnight Club, a horror mystery series following eight terminally ill teens at a hospice who meet every night at midnight to tell each other sinister stories. After the gang makes a pact that the first to die will communicate from beyond the grave, eerie occurrences ensue.
[SPOILER] Dies in 'The Midnight Club,' but Not Before Leaving Their Mark
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Midnight Club. Spooky season doesn’t just mean ghosts, goblins, and vampires, but it also includes horror of all kinds, including the horror of life, which is often defined by death. So, it’s only natural that plenty of people die in horror expert Mike Flanagan’s newest series, The Midnight Club. The Netflix series, which is based on a book of the same title by Christopher Pike, follows a group of teens living in hospice care.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happened to Chèrie and Jessey on 'Bling Empire'? Big Secret Revealed
Ou est mon chérie? Back in Season 1 of Bling Empire, we watched Chèrie Chan and Jessey Lee have a baby boy and get engaged. The pair were front and center for the first couple of episodes of Bling Empire Season 2 until they... well... weren't. Article continues...
'Hellraiser' Is a Welcome New Installment of the Franchise — Let's Break Down the Ending
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for 2022's Hellraiser. With Halloween season in full swing, horror stories have come out to play. Between new shows like The Midnight Club on Netflix and original scary movies like Smile in theaters, there's also the newest Hellraiser film. The 2022 movie is the latest installment of the Hellraiser film franchise, which centers around humans trying to survive the hellish hordes of the Cenobites led by The Priest (known colloquially as Pinhead).
The Internet Is Puzzled Over 'Scooby-Doo' Character Shaggy's Real Name
Sometimes characters with long histories in pop culture have characteristics that aren't always translated into modern iterations. In the case of Shaggy Rogers — one of the members of Mystery Inc. and a main character in the beloved Hanna-Barbera cartoon Scooby-Doo — fans were recently surprised when the character reverted to his real name.
Was the Movie 'Significant Other' Actually Filmed in the Forests of the Pacific Northwest?
Spooky season is in full-swing, and you know what that means! Creepy movies set in the beautiful forests of the Pacific Northwest!. At least, that's where couple Ruth (Maika Monroe) and her boyfriend, Harry (Jake Lacy) decide to go backpacking in the horror film Significant Other. Thankfully there's no cabin to be found in the woods Ruth and Harry encounter. However, that doesn't make them immune from the creepiness that comes from camping alone....
Daredevil and His Hypersensitivity Arrive in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Although the MCU strives to maintain its family-friendly brand, the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law swiftly discards that image in favor of a steamy cameo from Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The New York-based lawyer first meets the titular attorney (Tatiana Maslany) in court. From then on, their undeniable chemistry keeps us on the edge of our seats.
True-Crime Shows "Should Have a Social-Justice Reason for Being Made," Says Director Joe Berlinger (EXCLUSIVE)
Filmmaker Joe Berlinger is a titan in the true-crime genre. Most people became familiar with his work through 1996's Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills, which pushed the murders of three 8-year-old boys and the unfair imprisonment of three young men into the mainstream. These young men would later be known as the West Memphis Three.
Elrond Uses His Half-Elven Status as a Bargaining Chip in ‘The Rings of Power’
The Elrond that viewers see in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is not yet the powerful leader and warrior that moviegoers saw in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy. In fact, in the Prime Video series’ first episode, “Shadow of the Past,” the character (played by Robert Aramayo) can’t even get into an “elf-lords only” council meeting … perhaps because Elrond is only half elf.
Who Is Constance Wu Dating Right Now? Meet Ryan Kattner
Now that another version of Scooby Doo is being released, everyone is excited to learn about the cast members. The series is called Velma, and it mainly focuses on the "brains of the operation," but Mystery Inc. member Daphne will also have a role in the HBO Max animated show (which, by the way, is squarely for adults).
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
176K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0